In a rapidly evolving crypto landscape, innovative projects are continuously seeking ways to improve stability and integrate more closely with mainstream financial systems. Hyperliquid, a high-performance decentralized exchange, is now exploring the creation of its own stablecoin — USDH — designed to benefit its ecosystem directly by recycling yield profits and enhancing regulatory compliance. With [...]In a rapidly evolving crypto landscape, innovative projects are continuously seeking ways to improve stability and integrate more closely with mainstream financial systems. Hyperliquid, a high-performance decentralized exchange, is now exploring the creation of its own stablecoin — USDH — designed to benefit its ecosystem directly by recycling yield profits and enhancing regulatory compliance. With [...]

Hyperliquid’s Bold Mission to Revolutionize Stablecoins

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/24 23:16
Moonveil
MORE$0,0853-0,08%
MISSION
MISSION$0,00001063-1,75%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00559+3,90%
Hyperliquid's Bold Mission To Revolutionize Stablecoins

In a rapidly evolving crypto landscape, innovative projects are continuously seeking ways to improve stability and integrate more closely with mainstream financial systems. Hyperliquid, a high-performance decentralized exchange, is now exploring the creation of its own stablecoin — USDH — designed to benefit its ecosystem directly by recycling yield profits and enhancing regulatory compliance. With a proposal from Paxos, this move aims to reshape how stablecoins operate within DeFi, potentially boosting adoption and institutional trust.

  • Hyperliquid plans to launch USDH, a native stablecoin designed to reinvest reserve yields back into the ecosystem, departing from traditional stablecoin models benefiting issuers.
  • Paxos has submitted a leading proposal, leveraging its regulatory credentials, to issue USDH with a focus on compliance, yield sharing, and integration with payments platforms like PayPal and Venmo.
  • The initiative seeks to connect mainstream payment networks with DeFi, incentivize ecosystem growth via a $20 million fund, and delay fee collection until significant growth milestones are achieved.
  • Success hinges on regulatory adaptation, user adoption, seamless integration, and overcoming competitive pressures from other stablecoin proposals.

Following the increasing demand for more sustainable and user-focused stablecoins, Hyperliquid, famous for handling billions in perpetual trading volume, plans to introduce USDH. This stablecoin aims to adhere to strict US and European regulations while ensuring most reserve yields are channeled back into Hyperliquid through buybacks and rewards rather than flowing solely to outside issuers. This approach could foster stronger platform loyalty and boost ecosystem growth.

Hyperliquid’s platform, built on advanced systems like HyperCore and HyperEVM, combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the flexibility of smart contracts, facilitating massive trading volumes and innovative DeFi integrations. USDH, if successful, could deepen this performance, providing a stable, regulation-compliant foundation for institutional and retail traders alike.

Paxos, a key contender for USDH issuance, emphasizes yield sharing, regulation, and infrastructure support. Its plan involves returning 95% of yields from Treasurys and cash into Hyperliquid via buybacks, with around 5% for operational costs. The stablecoin will be deployed on both HyperEVM and HyperCore, encouraging seamless DeFi and trading integration. Additionally, partnerships with PayPal and Venmo will enable USDH and HYPE tokens to be used within mainstream payment workflows, with free on- and off-ramps designed to increase adoption.

To incentivize participation, Paxos commits a $20 million fund supporting liquidity, merchant subsidies, and ecosystem growth initiatives. A performance-based revenue model ensures Paxos only earns fees past certain TVL milestones, aligning its interests with Hyperliquid’s growth trajectory.

Despite promising features, the proposal faces hurdles such as regulatory uncertainties, user inertia favoring established stablecoins, and execution risks. The success of USDH depends on overcoming these challenges, expanding TVL, and building trust among traders and institutions.

If USDH meets its goals, it could significantly influence stablecoin utility in DeFi, bridging the gap between decentralized finance and mainstream financial services while maintaining a compliance-focused approach. The project’s evolution will reveal whether it can truly revolutionize the stablecoin landscape within decentralized exchanges.

This article was originally published as Hyperliquid’s Bold Mission to Revolutionize Stablecoins on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

This article presents a novel method for program synthesis using denoising diffusion models on syntax trees.
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 23:00
Share
Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

This method is designed to overcome challenges in a standard autoregressive approach, allowing the model to make targeted, grammatically correct changes
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/25 00:00
Share
A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solving high-dimensional option pricing: G-LSM leverages Hermite polynomials and gradients to achieve a 10x accuracy boost over LSM.
Gravity
G$0,01046+2,75%
Boost
BOOST$0,09912+2,35%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 21:15
Share

Trending News

More

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025