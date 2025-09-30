Hyperliquid’s Hypurr NFT airdrop backfires – $400K hack sparks jitters

Key Takeaways

What are Hypurr NFTs, and who received them?

Hypurr NFTs are unique digital collectibles airdropped to early Hyperliquid users as a reward for supporting the project.

Are there any risks following the Hypurr NFT drop?

Yes, several NFTs tied to compromised wallets were stolen, and analysts are wary of a looming $12B HYPE token unlock that could impact prices.

Early users of Hyperliquid [HYPE] just got a big reward for sticking around.

On the 28th of September, the Hyper Foundation rolled out its long-awaited Hypurr NFT collection, handing out these digital collectibles to early adopters of the perpetuals-focused Layer-1 blockchain.

Hypurr NTFs arrive with security concerns