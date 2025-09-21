Hyperliquid's largest ASTER short position closed and then increased, with a current floating loss of $1.798 million

PANews reported on September 21 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, ASTER continued to rise last night. Hyperliquid's largest ASTER short closed its position and sold 1.293 million tokens at a loss of $390,000. Then, unwilling to give up, it increased its position to $5.11 million. It currently holds 3.153 million tokens, with the opening price raised to $1.05 and a floating loss of $1.798 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.