Hyperscale Data announces $100 million Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on September 15th that Hyperscale Data (NYSE: GPUS) announced the launch of a $100 million Bitcoin reserve strategy, intending to make Bitcoin its primary corporate reserve asset. The initiative will be funded in part by the sale of its Montana data center assets and equity financing. The company will accelerate the expansion of its Michigan AI data center, aiming to increase power capacity to 70 megawatts within 20 months, with potential expansion to 340 megawatts. Hyperscale Data will also disclose its cryptocurrency holdings weekly to enhance transparency.
