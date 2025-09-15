The post Hyperscale Data Goes All-In on Bitcoin and AI appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Hyperscale Data announced a $100 million Bitcoin treasury strategy as it shifts into a pure AI data center and digital asset company. The plan is funded by selling its Montana data center and an equity program. Meanwhile, the company is expanding its Michigan campus from 30MW to 70MW, with the potential to scale up to 340MW. This dual approach highlights its commitment to digital assets and AI infrastructure growth.