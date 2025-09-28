TLDR Hypervault Finance had $3.6 million drained from its platform in suspicious withdrawals that were routed through Tornado Cash The project’s website, social media accounts, and Discord server all disappeared after the incident occurred Security firms PeckShield and CertiK flagged the transactions as an “abnormal withdrawal” with classic rug pull patterns Hypervault had recently announced [...] The post Hypervault Finance Loses $3.6 Million in Suspected Rug Pull appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Hypervault Finance had $3.6 million drained from its platform in suspicious withdrawals that were routed through Tornado Cash The project’s website, social media accounts, and Discord server all disappeared after the incident occurred Security firms PeckShield and CertiK flagged the transactions as an “abnormal withdrawal” with classic rug pull patterns Hypervault had recently announced [...] The post Hypervault Finance Loses $3.6 Million in Suspected Rug Pull appeared first on CoinCentral.

Hypervault Finance Loses $3.6 Million in Suspected Rug Pull

By: Coincentral
2025/09/28 15:01

TLDR

  • Hypervault Finance had $3.6 million drained from its platform in suspicious withdrawals that were routed through Tornado Cash
  • The project’s website, social media accounts, and Discord server all disappeared after the incident occurred
  • Security firms PeckShield and CertiK flagged the transactions as an “abnormal withdrawal” with classic rug pull patterns
  • Hypervault had recently announced crossing $5 million in total value locked before the funds vanished
  • The incident adds to 2025’s costly rug pull trend, including MetaYield Farm’s $290 million drain and Mantra’s $5.5 billion investor losses

Hypervault Finance faces allegations of a rug pull after $3.6 million in cryptocurrency was drained from the platform through suspicious transactions. Security firm PeckShield detected the abnormal withdrawals on September 26, 2025.

The funds were first bridged from Hyperliquid to Ethereum before being converted into ETH. Approximately 752 ETH was then deposited into Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency mixing service used to obscure transaction trails.

Web3 security provider CertiK identified the specific wallets linked to the suspected withdrawals. The transaction pattern matches common rug pull schemes in decentralized finance.

Following the incident, Hypervault’s website became inaccessible. The project’s official X account, Discord server, and other social media profiles were all deleted.

Platform Background and Claims

Hypervault Finance marketed itself as a decentralized vault protocol offering cross-chain liquidity and yield opportunities. The platform promised annualized yields of over 76% on stablecoins and up to 95% for HYPE liquidity.

The project gained popularity among yield farming investors within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Hyperliquid is a decentralized exchange specializing in perpetual futures trading on its own layer-1 network.

Just days before the incident, Hypervault announced it had surpassed $5 million in total value locked. The project claimed this milestone showed it was becoming a core liquidity aggregation layer within the HyperEVM ecosystem.

According to DefiLlama data, Hypervault had $6.01 million in total value locked as of Thursday. The platform has since added a “rug pull” notice for the project.

DeFi Rug Pull Trends

The incident highlights ongoing risks in decentralized finance platforms. Rug pulls occur when developers drain liquidity pools and abandon projects, leaving investors with worthless tokens.

Several major rug pulls have occurred in 2025. MetaYield Farm drained $290 million from investors in February before disappearing entirely.

The Mantra protocol collapse represented another major incident. Insider wallets moved $227 million in tokens, causing OM’s price to crash over 90% and resulting in $5.5 billion in total investor losses.

These schemes often target retail investors through aggressive marketing campaigns. Founders typically exit once liquidity reaches peak levels.

Current Status

No statement has been issued by Hypervault’s team regarding the missing funds. The use of Tornado Cash to obscure transaction trails is commonly associated with exit scams.

The broader Hyperliquid ecosystem remains operational with $2 billion in total value locked. Recent proposals include USDH, a Hyperliquid-aligned stablecoin that has attracted attention from traditional finance companies like VanEck and StateStreet.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) PriceHyperliquid (HYPE) Price

HYPE token currently trades at $44, up 0.9% on the day according to CoinGecko data, despite the Hypervault incident.

The post Hypervault Finance Loses $3.6 Million in Suspected Rug Pull appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Outset’s latest Q2 2025 report shows a paradox in Latin America: crypto adoption is climbing fast, yet media visibility is collapsing at the same time. The study shows that while millions of new users are entering the crypto space, crypto-native outlets are losing more than half of their traffic, raising questions about how adoption and
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2153+7.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07653+2.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 13:30
Share
‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

Will SWIFT upgrades derail XRP's vision?
CROSS
CROSS$0.22551-4.66%
XRP
XRP$2.7832+0.29%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-2.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 13:00
Share
BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

The post BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of its biggest exchange-traded funds. This wasn’t a slow shuffle. Billions flowed across multiple ETFs on Tuesday as BlackRock executed the realignment. The iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) alone brought in $3.4 billion, the largest single-day haul in its history. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) collected $2.3 billion, while the iShares US Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) added nearly $2 billion. The rebalancing triggered swift inflows and outflows that realigned investor exposure on the back of performance data and macroeconomic outlooks. BlackRock raises equities on strong US earnings The model updates come as BlackRock backs the rally in American stocks, fueled by strong earnings and optimism around rate cuts. In an investment letter obtained by Bloomberg, the firm said US companies have delivered 11% earnings growth since the third quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, earnings across other developed markets barely touched 2%. That gap helped push the decision to drop international holdings in favor of American ones. Michael Gates, lead portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Target Allocation ETF model portfolio suite, said the US market is the only one showing consistency in sales growth, profit delivery, and revisions in analyst forecasts. “The US equity market continues to stand alone in terms of earnings delivery, sales growth and sustainable trends in analyst estimates and revisions,” Michael wrote. He added that non-US developed markets lagged far behind, especially when it came to sales. This week’s changes reflect that position. The move was made ahead of the Federal…
Threshold
T$0.01464-3.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.1065-2.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010343-0.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:44
Share

Trending News

More

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

Paidun: kHYPE/WHYPE hit a low of 0.8802 a few days ago and has now restored the anchor exchange rate

A whale bought $1.07 million worth of EIGEN and $121,000 worth of LINEA