HypervaultFi accused of rug pull after draining $3.6M

HypervaultFi, one of the recently promoted high-yield vaults on Hyperliquid, seems to have rug-pulled its depositors. On-chain data showed withdrawals of $3.6M, while the HypervaultFi site and social media have been wiped out. The coins moved from the HyperEVM ecosystem into Ethereum, with the funds immediately mixed on Tornado Cash. Moreover, on-chain data showed the exploiter managed to gain 752 ETH after bridging the funds.  #PeckShieldAlert #Rugpull? We have detected an abnormal withdrawal of ~$3.6M worth of cryptos from @hypervaultfi. The funds were bridged from #Hyperliquid to #Ethereum, swapped into $ETH, and then 752 $ETH was deposited into #TornadoCash. pic.twitter.com/mHQLPYXvzS — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 26, 2025 The X account @hypervaultfi has been nuked, and the former promotional links lead to a non-existent site. The funds have been taken from active Hyperliquid traders, who nevertheless chose a vault promising higher yields.  The special vaults promised up to 76% annualized yield on stablecoins and up to 95% for HYPE liquidity. Just before crashing, the protocol had around 1,100 depositors, with $5.86M in total value locked, based on DeFiLlama data.  If the vaults were not artificially inflated, this would be among the biggest rug pulls and losses through Hyperliquid vaults. Until now, most of the rapid pool drains were the result of risky trading and aggressive whale positions.  The rug pull arrived as Hyperliquid was facing the highest levels of competition from other perp DEXs and ecosystems.  HypervaultFi did not affect the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem HyperEVM and Hyperliquid remain safe, though still containing inherent vault risk. Previous cases of drained vaults or aggressive trading have not been compensated, as depositing into vaults is a personal risk of crypto finance.  The vault was drained of HYPE tokens, which were then moved through DeBridge and sold, as the main draining wallet reveals. The Hyperliquid community warned that the rug pull event was not a sign that the leading perpetual DEX was inherently flawed.  For now, the rug pull on the high-risk vault has not further undermined HYPE, as the token still traded around $42.53 after the attack.  Hypervault promised point farming, airdrop Hypervault was behaving as a usual DeFi app, communicating with its supporters until the last minute. The project shared long-term plans for lowering the yield and becoming more sustainable.  HypervaultFi even promised to launch a token before the end of the year. One of the project’s founders, 0xnick, mentioned the product was still in the early stages and had a long development ahead. Users were also encouraged to use other HyperEVM protocols like Hyperlend and HyPurrFi to farm points.  Just before the rug pull, the protocol was preparing for its first official audit, creating a reputation of safety. However, analysts noted that the reported auditors did not even know about the project, raising the first red flags.  Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM has prepared to expand its ecosystem with new points and airdrop projects. The current list of projects is spread across several tiers, and point farming may contain varying levels of risk. Hypervault was not among the tracked projects, and mostly relied on its high-yield strategy. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.HypervaultFi, one of the recently promoted high-yield vaults on Hyperliquid, seems to have rug-pulled its depositors. On-chain data showed withdrawals of $3.6M, while the HypervaultFi site and social media have been wiped out. The coins moved from the HyperEVM ecosystem into Ethereum, with the funds immediately mixed on Tornado Cash. Moreover, on-chain data showed the exploiter managed to gain 752 ETH after bridging the funds.  #PeckShieldAlert #Rugpull? We have detected an abnormal withdrawal of ~$3.6M worth of cryptos from @hypervaultfi. The funds were bridged from #Hyperliquid to #Ethereum, swapped into $ETH, and then 752 $ETH was deposited into #TornadoCash. pic.twitter.com/mHQLPYXvzS — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 26, 2025 The X account @hypervaultfi has been nuked, and the former promotional links lead to a non-existent site. The funds have been taken from active Hyperliquid traders, who nevertheless chose a vault promising higher yields.  The special vaults promised up to 76% annualized yield on stablecoins and up to 95% for HYPE liquidity. Just before crashing, the protocol had around 1,100 depositors, with $5.86M in total value locked, based on DeFiLlama data.  If the vaults were not artificially inflated, this would be among the biggest rug pulls and losses through Hyperliquid vaults. Until now, most of the rapid pool drains were the result of risky trading and aggressive whale positions.  The rug pull arrived as Hyperliquid was facing the highest levels of competition from other perp DEXs and ecosystems.  HypervaultFi did not affect the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem HyperEVM and Hyperliquid remain safe, though still containing inherent vault risk. Previous cases of drained vaults or aggressive trading have not been compensated, as depositing into vaults is a personal risk of crypto finance.  The vault was drained of HYPE tokens, which were then moved through DeBridge and sold, as the main draining wallet reveals. The Hyperliquid community warned that the rug pull event was not a sign that the leading perpetual DEX was inherently flawed.  For now, the rug pull on the high-risk vault has not further undermined HYPE, as the token still traded around $42.53 after the attack.  Hypervault promised point farming, airdrop Hypervault was behaving as a usual DeFi app, communicating with its supporters until the last minute. The project shared long-term plans for lowering the yield and becoming more sustainable.  HypervaultFi even promised to launch a token before the end of the year. One of the project’s founders, 0xnick, mentioned the product was still in the early stages and had a long development ahead. Users were also encouraged to use other HyperEVM protocols like Hyperlend and HyPurrFi to farm points.  Just before the rug pull, the protocol was preparing for its first official audit, creating a reputation of safety. However, analysts noted that the reported auditors did not even know about the project, raising the first red flags.  Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM has prepared to expand its ecosystem with new points and airdrop projects. The current list of projects is spread across several tiers, and point farming may contain varying levels of risk. Hypervault was not among the tracked projects, and mostly relied on its high-yield strategy. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

HypervaultFi accused of rug pull after draining $3.6M

By: Coinstats
2025/09/26 18:30
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,936.25-1.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015465-3.05%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.85+2.38%
1
1$0.009227-20.36%

HypervaultFi, one of the recently promoted high-yield vaults on Hyperliquid, seems to have rug-pulled its depositors.

On-chain data showed withdrawals of $3.6M, while the HypervaultFi site and social media have been wiped out. The coins moved from the HyperEVM ecosystem into Ethereum, with the funds immediately mixed on Tornado Cash. Moreover, on-chain data showed the exploiter managed to gain 752 ETH after bridging the funds. 

The X account @hypervaultfi has been nuked, and the former promotional links lead to a non-existent site. The funds have been taken from active Hyperliquid traders, who nevertheless chose a vault promising higher yields. 

The special vaults promised up to 76% annualized yield on stablecoins and up to 95% for HYPE liquidity. Just before crashing, the protocol had around 1,100 depositors, with $5.86M in total value locked, based on DeFiLlama data

If the vaults were not artificially inflated, this would be among the biggest rug pulls and losses through Hyperliquid vaults. Until now, most of the rapid pool drains were the result of risky trading and aggressive whale positions. 

The rug pull arrived as Hyperliquid was facing the highest levels of competition from other perp DEXs and ecosystems. 

HypervaultFi did not affect the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem

HyperEVM and Hyperliquid remain safe, though still containing inherent vault risk. Previous cases of drained vaults or aggressive trading have not been compensated, as depositing into vaults is a personal risk of crypto finance. 

The vault was drained of HYPE tokens, which were then moved through DeBridge and sold, as the main draining wallet reveals. The Hyperliquid community warned that the rug pull event was not a sign that the leading perpetual DEX was inherently flawed. 

For now, the rug pull on the high-risk vault has not further undermined HYPE, as the token still traded around $42.53 after the attack. 

Hypervault promised point farming, airdrop

Hypervault was behaving as a usual DeFi app, communicating with its supporters until the last minute. The project shared long-term plans for lowering the yield and becoming more sustainable. 

HypervaultFi even promised to launch a token before the end of the year. One of the project’s founders, 0xnick, mentioned the product was still in the early stages and had a long development ahead. Users were also encouraged to use other HyperEVM protocols like Hyperlend and HyPurrFi to farm points. 

Just before the rug pull, the protocol was preparing for its first official audit, creating a reputation of safety. However, analysts noted that the reported auditors did not even know about the project, raising the first red flags. 

Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM has prepared to expand its ecosystem with new points and airdrop projects. The current list of projects is spread across several tiers, and point farming may contain varying levels of risk. Hypervault was not among the tracked projects, and mostly relied on its high-yield strategy.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.674-8.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004105+1.55%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3742-4.39%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.677+235.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-3.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

REX-Osprey Debuts First U.S. Spot ETFs Offering Exposure To XRP, Dogecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto