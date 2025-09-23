HYPE faces $11.9B token unlocks and supply pressure. Discover why presales like MAGAX, priced at $0.000293, offer early investors safer ground and massive upside potentialHYPE faces $11.9B token unlocks and supply pressure. Discover why presales like MAGAX, priced at $0.000293, offer early investors safer ground and massive upside potential

HYPE’s $11.9B Unlocks Show Why Presales Offer Safer Ground for Early Investors

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 22:52
The crypto market thrives on momentum, but not every surge comes without risk. HYPE, the token behind the Hyperliquid decentralized derivatives exchange, is now facing a huge test. Over the next two years, nearly $11.9 billion worth of tokens will be unlocked. That means hundreds of millions of dollars in new supply hitting the market every single month.

For existing holders, this is a double-edged sword. On one hand, HYPE has shown real traction and adoption. On the other, such massive unlocks risk overwhelming demand, creating heavy selling pressure and limiting upside. It’s a reminder of one of crypto’s most important lessons: timing matters as much as fundamentals.

Source: Maelstrom

The Looming Pressure of HYPE’s Unlock Wall

Starting in late November 2025, HYPE will unlock about $500 million in tokens each month. Buybacks cover only 17%, leaving over $400 million in extra supply. Such oversupply can pressure prices, even for strong projects. 

Early holders may stay in profit, but newcomers risk facing insider sell-offs. This shows the danger of entering tokens late—the upside shrinks while volatility grows.

Oversupply Dilutes Growth and Investor Confidence

Token unlocks are not inherently bad. They reward early builders, teams, and partners. But the sheer scale matters. A project facing billions in unlocks creates uncertainty that can dilute confidence. The math is simple: too much supply without matching demand pressures price downward.

This is why seasoned investors pay close attention to tokenomics. A strong narrative or growing ecosystem cannot always offset the weight of excess supply. For retail participants, entering after unlock schedules begin often means shouldering risks that were invisible in earlier stages.

Presales Are Built on Scarcity, Not Oversupply

Presales flip this model on its head. Instead of flooding markets with tokens later, presales like MAGAX build scarcity into their foundation from day one. Each stage raises the token price and reduces the number of tokens available for purchase. This structure rewards early movers and naturally limits dilution.

Where HYPE holders may face millions in monthly supply pressure, MAGAX presale participants benefit from tightening availability. The economics are inverted: scarcity grows with time, instead of diminishing.

MAGAX Adds DeFi Power to Its Meme-to-Earn Model

Scarcity alone isn’t enough. MAGAX is layering real mechanics on top of its presale design to sustain value long term. Its Meme-to-Earn model rewards users for creating and sharing content, turning culture into an engine for growth. 

But beyond that, MAGAX integrates DeFi features like staking pools, DAO governance, and token burns. These elements build continuous demand and reduce circulating supply over time.

Security and fairness also stand out. MAGAX has been CertiK-audited, giving investors confidence, while its Loomint AI system filters out bots to ensure only real community members are rewarded. In a space often plagued by manipulation, these safeguards matter.

Why Acting Early Matters More Than Ever

The difference between HYPE’s unlock schedule and MAGAX’s presale scarcity highlights a critical lesson: early action creates the most favorable conditions. By the time HYPE is dealing with billions in supply entering circulation, presale investors in projects like MAGAX are already positioned at ground-floor valuations.

Early investors don’t just gain lower prices—they gain insulation from the kind of supply shocks that weigh on mature tokens. That’s why whales consistently balance their portfolios with presales: the asymmetric risk-to-reward is unmatched.

The Market Rewards Those Who Join Early!

HYPE remains a strong project with proven utility, but its looming unlocks show how supply can become a hurdle, even for successful tokens. For investors, the takeaway is clear. Waiting until a project is large and visible often means dealing with challenges that early movers avoid.

Presales like MAGAX show the opposite path. Scarcity grows, incentives align, and community participation fuels expansion. With Stage 2 live at $0.000293 and over 80,000 buyers already in, the opportunity is now. The market rarely rewards hesitation—those who act before the crowd secure the best position when the next cycle begins.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
