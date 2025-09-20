The post Hypurr NFT Floor Hits $100,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The unreleased Hyperliquid NFTs’ asking price has reached six figures on permissionless OTC markets, with multiple sales above $80,000 this month. Hypurr NFTs, the official Hyperliquid NFTs, are the best-performing NFTs of 2025, and they haven’t even officially launched yet. The Hypurr collection was awarded to the perpetuals trading platform’s top 5000 accounts prior to its token launch in November 2024, and OTC desks traded the unreleased NFTs for between $30,000 and $60,000 throughout most of 2025. However, demand for the collection has skyrocketed as the HYPE token hits new highs, and the floor currently sits at $100,000 on DripTrade, a Hyperliquid-based NFT platform. Hypurr OTC Interface – Drip.Trade There have not been any six-figure sales yet, but there were five sales in September for over $80,000 per NFT, with the highest being $88,000, or roughly 1585 HYPE tokens. Speculation is the main driver behind the intense demand for the Hypurr NFTs, with buyers hoping that NFT holders will receive benefits such as additional HYPE airdrops, ecosystem token distributions, trading fee reductions, or even revenue sharing. Neither Jeff Yan, the founder of Hyperliquid, nor any of the Hyperliquid team has publicly addressed such speculation, remaining tight-lipped over any potential utility the collection may have within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. They also have not revealed why the NFTs haven’t been distributed to eligible users after almost ten months. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/nfts-and-web3/hypurr-nft-floor-hits-usd100-000The post Hypurr NFT Floor Hits $100,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The unreleased Hyperliquid NFTs’ asking price has reached six figures on permissionless OTC markets, with multiple sales above $80,000 this month. Hypurr NFTs, the official Hyperliquid NFTs, are the best-performing NFTs of 2025, and they haven’t even officially launched yet. The Hypurr collection was awarded to the perpetuals trading platform’s top 5000 accounts prior to its token launch in November 2024, and OTC desks traded the unreleased NFTs for between $30,000 and $60,000 throughout most of 2025. However, demand for the collection has skyrocketed as the HYPE token hits new highs, and the floor currently sits at $100,000 on DripTrade, a Hyperliquid-based NFT platform. Hypurr OTC Interface – Drip.Trade There have not been any six-figure sales yet, but there were five sales in September for over $80,000 per NFT, with the highest being $88,000, or roughly 1585 HYPE tokens. Speculation is the main driver behind the intense demand for the Hypurr NFTs, with buyers hoping that NFT holders will receive benefits such as additional HYPE airdrops, ecosystem token distributions, trading fee reductions, or even revenue sharing. Neither Jeff Yan, the founder of Hyperliquid, nor any of the Hyperliquid team has publicly addressed such speculation, remaining tight-lipped over any potential utility the collection may have within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. They also have not revealed why the NFTs haven’t been distributed to eligible users after almost ten months. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/nfts-and-web3/hypurr-nft-floor-hits-usd100-000

Hypurr NFT Floor Hits $100,000

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 05:00
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.06%
SIX
SIX$0.02189-0.22%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.92-2.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-3.91%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.41%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004406-0.38%

The unreleased Hyperliquid NFTs’ asking price has reached six figures on permissionless OTC markets, with multiple sales above $80,000 this month.

Hypurr NFTs, the official Hyperliquid NFTs, are the best-performing NFTs of 2025, and they haven’t even officially launched yet.

The Hypurr collection was awarded to the perpetuals trading platform’s top 5000 accounts prior to its token launch in November 2024, and OTC desks traded the unreleased NFTs for between $30,000 and $60,000 throughout most of 2025.

However, demand for the collection has skyrocketed as the HYPE token hits new highs, and the floor currently sits at $100,000 on DripTrade, a Hyperliquid-based NFT platform.

Hypurr OTC Interface – Drip.Trade

There have not been any six-figure sales yet, but there were five sales in September for over $80,000 per NFT, with the highest being $88,000, or roughly 1585 HYPE tokens.

Speculation is the main driver behind the intense demand for the Hypurr NFTs, with buyers hoping that NFT holders will receive benefits such as additional HYPE airdrops, ecosystem token distributions, trading fee reductions, or even revenue sharing.

Neither Jeff Yan, the founder of Hyperliquid, nor any of the Hyperliquid team has publicly addressed such speculation, remaining tight-lipped over any potential utility the collection may have within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

They also have not revealed why the NFTs haven’t been distributed to eligible users after almost ten months.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/nfts-and-web3/hypurr-nft-floor-hits-usd100-000

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.429-1.42%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.95-2.13%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Every crypto trader has felt it ,  the frustration of juggling multiple apps, paying excessive fees, and missing chances when markets swing. Fragmentation is costing investors money every single day. If you’ve ever missed a profitable trade because you couldn’t move funds fast enough, you know exactly what I mean. Now imagine a single app [...] The post Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.010687-20.43%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277-2.88%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 20:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013886-8.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.