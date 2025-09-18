Hyundai aims for over 80% US production by 2030 while cutting near-term profit goals

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 20:18
NEAR
NEAR$3.224+13.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08802+0.36%
CAR
CAR$0.010087-5.24%

Hyundai Motor plans to make most of the cars it sells in the United States inside the country by 2030 and is cutting a near-term profit goal as United States tax policies bite. 

The Korean car manufacturer said it is targeting more than 80% US market localization by the end of the decade.

In materials released prior to its CEO Investor Day in New York, Hyundai lowered the 2025 operating margin objective to 6% to 7%, down from an earlier stated 7% to 8%. It continues to expect profitability to climb to 7% to 8% and 8% to 9% by 2027 and 2030 as its North American production grows and model mix shifts.

Hyundai, along with affiliate Kia, ranks as the world’s third-largest carmaker by sales. The company stated that its factory in Georgia is on course to produce 500,000 automobiles annually by 2028. Output in the state will include hybrids and electric vehicles.

This year, 40% of Hyundai automobiles sold in the US, which accounts for more than 40% of revenue, were built in America.

Trade tensions push Hyundai to revise global product plans

Product plans are being adjusted. Hyundai announced that it will increase its global hybrid range to over 18 models by 2030, up from the previously planned 14, and will introduce extended-range EVs in 2027. It also intends to roll out its initial mid-size pickup for North America ahead of 2030. The Georgia factory will eventually assemble a combination of 10 hybrid and electric vehicle nameplates.

The strategic shift follows tariff moves announced in Washington. On July 30, Trump said the United States would levy a 15% duty on imports from Korea, which reduced from a previously threatened 25% , and cut automobile import duties to 15% from the existing 25% in exchange for Seoul pledging $350 billion of investment in the US.

Washington this week began applying a lower 15% rate to vehicle and vehicle parts from Japan, while South Korean auto shipments still face a 25% rate for now. Officials in Washington and Seoul continue to work through sticking points to finalize the July trade package, with details regarding the proposed $350 billion investment fund still unsettled.

The cost of the uncertainty is showing up in financials. Hyundai in July said United States tariffs reduced second-quarter earnings by $606.37 million and warned the impact would expand in July to September period.

Seoul investigates worker treatment in US raid

South Korea has opened a government inquiry into possible human-rights abuses tied to a United States immigration carried out a raid at a Hyundai Motor construction site earlier this month.

The probe covers more than 300 South Korean nationals and follows anger at home after authorities in Seoul received no advance notice of the operation despite the country’s commitments of nearly $500 billion in United States investments and energy acquisitions under its trade pact with Washington.

Korea’s Foreign Ministry, working with the Justice Ministry and employers of the former detainees, is examining whether violations occurred in the detention center and if any Korean was wrongfully taken into custody based on their job at the time of the September 4 operation.

If investigators find evidence of abuse, Seoul plans to submit an official complaint to the United States. A Korean official said the review should conclude within weeks.

While visiting Seoul on Sunday, United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau conveyed profound regret over the detentions. The United States embassy in Seoul did not immediately comment. A recent local opinion poll found that over 60% of Koreans saw the Georgia raid as disproportionate and said they were disappointed with the United States government.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

The post Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo Out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it Less than half of Americans have “complete” or “a lot of trust” in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%) A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are “extremely or very likely” and about 33% who are “somewhat likely” to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo. Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it. Related: Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025 Lifts DeFi: Ondo, Hyperliquid, and Uniswap Stand Out Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies. The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it’s structured to benefit ordinary people.  This widespread distrust seems to be reflected in public confidence as well. Less than half of Americans have “complete” or…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0366+1.72%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005331+5.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002032-3.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:34
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1488+4.71%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
Portal
PORTAL$0.04967+1.01%
SEED
SEED$0.001618-15.42%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07008-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 07:32
Share

Trending News

More

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD expands to Tron, Avalanche, Sei and other blockchains via LayerZero