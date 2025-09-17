I Built a WordPress-like Hook System for Node.js to Decouple My Code

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/17 14:04
NODE
NODE$0.07056+7.87%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003753-0.29%
Wink
LIKE$0.010248+1.42%
Hooked Protocol
HOOK$0.11241+1.28%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.85301-2.35%

If you've ever built a large Node.js application, you've probably felt the pain of tightly-coupled code. As features grow, modules become a tangled mess of direct function calls. Modifying one part of the system often creates a cascade of bugs in another. It’s a maintenance nightmare.

For years, I've admired the elegant solution used by the WordPress community: the Hooks system. It’s a simple yet incredibly powerful pattern of Actions and Filters that allows for a level of decoupling and extensibility that is the envy of many ecosystems.

I wanted that power in my Node.js projects. So, I built node-hooker.

node-hooker is a zero-dependency, open-source library that faithfully implements the WordPress Hooks API, allowing you to build applications with a clean, extensible, plugin-like architecture.

\

What's the Big Deal About Hooks?

\ Instead of having your modules call each other directly, they can communicate through a central dispatcher.

  • Actions are like announcements. A piece of your code can say, "Hey, user_just_logged_in!" without needing to know or care who is listening. Other modules can then "hook" into that announcement to perform tasks, like sending an email or logging analytics.
  • Filters are chainable modifications. A function can pass a piece of data (like a string or an object) into a filter, and other hooked functions can modify that data in sequence before it's returned.

This pattern is the secret sauce behind the vast WordPress plugin ecosystem, and it’s a game-changer for writing maintainable code.

\

Introducing node-hooker

\ node-hooker brings this entire battle-tested system to Node.js (and the browser!) with a familiar API.

Key Features:

  • Full API Parity: All the functions you know from WordPress are here: add_action, do_action, apply_filters, remove_action, did_action, etc.
  • Zero Dependencies: It's a tiny, focused library that won't bloat your node_modules.
  • Browser Support: A UMD bundle is included, so you can use the exact same event system on the client-side.
  • Clean Architecture: Build modular systems where components are truly independent.

\

Show Me the Code

\ Let's look at a practical example. Imagine you have a user registration function that needs to trigger several unrelated actions.

Before node-hooker (The Tangled Mess):

// user.js import { sendWelcomeEmail } from './email'; import { addToCRM } from './crm'; import { logAnalytics } from './analytics';  function registerUser(userData) {   // ... save user to database ...    // Now, call everything directly   sendWelcomeEmail(userData.email);   addToCRM(userData);   logAnalytics('new_user_signup');    return true; }

This is fragile. What if you want to add another action? You have to modify the core registerUser function every single time.

After node-hooker (Clean and Decoupled):

// user.js import hooker from 'node-hooker';  function registerUser(userData) {   // ... save user to database ...    // Just announce that a user has been created.   hooker.do_action('user_registered', userData);    return true; }  // --- In other files, completely separate from user.js ---  // email.js import hooker from 'node-hooker'; hooker.add_action('user_registered', (userData) => {   // send welcome email... });  // crm.js import hooker from 'node-hooker'; hooker.add_action('user_registered', (userData) => {   // add user to CRM... });

Now, the user.js module has no idea that emails or CRMs even exist. You can add, remove, or change listeners for the user_registered event without ever touching the original function. That's the power of decoupling.

\

Give It a Try

\ I built node-hooker to solve a problem I was facing, and I hope it can help other developers write cleaner, more maintainable code. The project is fully open-source and available on npm.

I'd love for you to check it out, read the documentation, and maybe even give it a star on GitHub if you find it useful.

  • GitHub Repository: https://github.com/mamedul/node-hooker
  • NPM Package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-hooker

Thanks for reading!

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03554+1.02%
Humanity
H$0.05286+9.26%
Threshold
T$0.01702+1.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Share
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08703-1.28%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5345-9.11%
Triathon
GROW$0.0612+144.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS