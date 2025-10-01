I funded my lifestyle from Bitcoin, not Telegram: Pavel Durov

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov revealed he bought thousands of Bitcoin in 2013 at $700, and the investment has allowed him “to stay afloat.”

Messaging app Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov says he invested in Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency was in its infancy and has since used his holdings to fund his lifestyle.

“I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it. I got to buy my first few thousand Bitcoin in 2013, and I didn’t care much,” the Russian tech entrepreneur said on Lex Fridman’s podcast on Tuesday.

He added that he bought at the “local maximum,” which was around $700 per BTC, and “I just threw a couple of million there.”

