"I Haven't Been Right Yet" – Tim Draper Doubles Down on $250K Bitcoin Call

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 19:17
Bitcoin

Tim Draper is once again making headlines for his ambitious Bitcoin outlook. In a recent interview, the veteran investor acknowledged that his long-standing call for Bitcoin to soar to $250,000 hasn’t come true yet.

Instead of shying away, Draper laughed at the miss and emphasized that Bitcoin sitting at nearly half that mark is already a major achievement.

A Prediction That Refuses to Die

Back in 2018, Draper stunned markets with a bold claim: Bitcoin would hit $250,000 within four years. That timeline has long passed, yet he continues to stand by the target, simply moving the deadline forward as the market evolves. Previous crashes, most notably the 2022 collapse that dragged Bitcoin to $16,000, derailed the forecast but did not shake his conviction.

Why He Still Believes

For Draper, Bitcoin’s role is clear – it’s a hedge against economic mismanagement. He argues that mounting global uncertainty only strengthens the case for a decentralized asset that can operate outside of government control. “This is still the right time to hold Bitcoin,” he remarked, highlighting its resilience compared to traditional assets.

He also compared Bitcoin’s position in crypto to a dominant operating system in tech: the base layer on which countless other innovations are being built. That expanding ecosystem, he says, creates a natural pull that keeps Bitcoin at the center of the industry.

Market Reality vs. Forecast

With Bitcoin currently trading around $111,000, Draper’s quarter-million target looks distant but not impossible. He has been right before – back in 2014, he correctly projected that Bitcoin would break $10,000 within three years. Whether history repeats itself on a much larger scale remains to be seen.

Looking Ahead

Despite competitors like Ethereum gaining ground, Draper believes Bitcoin’s appeal has only grown stronger compared to earlier market cycles. His optimism remains tied to the idea that adoption will continue to expand, pushing the leading cryptocurrency into new territory.

While critics may dismiss his lofty price target as unrealistic, Draper appears unfazed. To him, Bitcoin’s journey is far from over – and $250,000 is still on the horizon.

Source: https://coindoo.com/i-havent-been-right-yet-tim-draper-doubles-down-on-250k-bitcoin-call/

