‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:25
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04845+0.37%
SUI
SUI$3.464-4.96%
Gems
GEMS$0.14228-6.67%
CAR
CAR$0.010585-0.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02037-5.72%
Scene from

Scene from “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures/Screen Gems

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Madelyn Cline’s hit reboot of 1997 horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, I Know What You Did Last Summer opened in theaters on July 18. The official summary for I Know What You Did Last Summer reads, “When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.

ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Gets Theatrical And Netflix DatesBy Tim Lammers

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer … and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

Prinze and Hewitt reprise their classic roles of Ray Bronson and Julia James from the 1997 version of I Know What You Did Last Summer, while Cline stars alongside Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon as the small group of closer friends who are haunted by their secret of not reporting the fatal car crash to the police.

ForbesHow Soon Is Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

Rated R, I Know What You Did Last Summer will debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to When to Stream.

While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that the film’s studio, Sony Pictures Entertainment, has not announced or confirmed the release date and it is subject to change.

Forbes‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Is New On StreamingBy Tim Lammers

When the film becomes available on PVOD, it will be cost $24.99 to purchase. Since digital rental prices are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent I Know What You Did Last Summer for $19.99 for 48 hours. The film will be available on a variety of digital platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’?

I Know What You Did Last Summer has to date earned $31.9 million domestically and $31.2 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $63.1 million against an $18 million production budget before prints and advertising, according to The Numbers.

I Know What You Did Last Summer earned 37% “rotten” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 198 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Faithfully harkening back to the original for better or worse, this I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot serves up plenty of nostalgia without finding a compelling hook of its own.”

Forbes‘Fallout’ Season 2 Poster Released; Walton Goggins Teases Tone Of New SeasonBy Tim Lammers

The movie fared better with audiences, earning a 68% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary for the movie reads, “I Know What You Did Last Summer revives the campy slasher spirit of the original, and while it leans heavy on nostalgia, its new cast is lively – until they get the hook.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer arrives on PVOD on Tuesday

ForbesWhen Is Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/19/i-know-what-you-did-last-summer-reboot-gets-streaming-date-report-says/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:09
Share
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,252.52-2.89%
Cardano
ADA$0.8577-7.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02599-4.90%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/23 13:20
Share
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004207+1.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 16:13
Share

Trending News

More

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion