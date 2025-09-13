Spoiler alert: The trenches are darker than you think, but there are lessons worth learning (even if you decide never to go back).

The $100 Lesson That Changed Everything

Let me start with brutal honesty: I lost my first $100 in about 20 minutes.

No filters. No research tools. No understanding of bots, bundling, or basic tokenomics. Just pure FOMO and the naive belief that “someone on Twitter said this would 100x.”

That painful lesson forced me to actually study this game. Here’s what 50 hours in the trenches really taught me.

Press enter or click to view image in full size

The Tools That Separate Survivors from Exit Liquidity

Advanced Filtering: Your First Line of Defense

Image generated by Perplexity AI

After getting rekt multiple times, I discovered the power of proper filters on DexScreener and Pump.fun. Here are the exact settings that actually work:

For Conservative Risk-Takers: