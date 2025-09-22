I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story

Traditional lending depends on banks, paperwork, and trust in centralized institutions. To borrow money, you need a credit history, you fill in endless forms, and you wait for approval. Depositors rely on banks to manage risk, set interest rates, and decide who gets access to liquidity. The system is slow, opaque, and full of middlemen who take their cut. DeFi lending flips this model. Instead of banks, protocols set the rules. Instead of clerks, smart contracts execute them automatically. Instead of credit scores, collateral (usually in crypto) secures the loan. And instead of waiting days or weeks, users can borrow or deposit in minutes, directly from their wallets. Oracles feed real-time market prices into the contracts, ensuring that loans remain properly collateralized. For borrowers, this means instant liquidity without selling long-term crypto holdings. For depositors, it means earning yield on idle assets without relying on a bank’s decision. The trade-off? Risk is managed differently. If collateral value drops, liquidation happens automatically. Transparency is high, but responsibility shifts onto the user: you control your funds, but you also carry the risks. DeFi lending is still young and volatile, but it shows what finance looks like when code replaces clerks. It removes friction and opens access globally, yet it also demands awareness and caution. In short: fewer middlemen, more control, faster access — and new risks you need to understand before diving in.Traditional lending depends on banks, paperwork, and trust in centralized institutions. To borrow money, you need a credit history, you fill in endless forms, and you wait for approval. Depositors rely on banks to manage risk, set interest rates, and decide who gets access to liquidity. The system is slow, opaque, and full of middlemen who take their cut. DeFi lending flips this model. Instead of banks, protocols set the rules. Instead of clerks, smart contracts execute them automatically. Instead of credit scores, collateral (usually in crypto) secures the loan. And instead of waiting days or weeks, users can borrow or deposit in minutes, directly from their wallets. Oracles feed real-time market prices into the contracts, ensuring that loans remain properly collateralized. For borrowers, this means instant liquidity without selling long-term crypto holdings. For depositors, it means earning yield on idle assets without relying on a bank’s decision. The trade-off? Risk is managed differently. If collateral value drops, liquidation happens automatically. Transparency is high, but responsibility shifts onto the user: you control your funds, but you also carry the risks. DeFi lending is still young and volatile, but it shows what finance looks like when code replaces clerks. It removes friction and opens access globally, yet it also demands awareness and caution. In short: fewer middlemen, more control, faster access — and new risks you need to understand before diving in.

I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/22 13:13
RealLink
REAL$0.05973-4.96%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014126+1.36%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004732-9.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0861-2.29%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001752-1.62%

At some point, I needed extra funds, but selling bitcoin was not an option — that would mean locking in a loss.

I was looking for a way to keep my position while still getting access to liquidity. The solution was right there in my EMCD account.

There is a service called OnLock: you use BTC as collateral and receive USDT for temporary use. The whole process took about 15 minutes. Here’s how it worked for me.

Why Liquidity Services Are Trending

At the 0xConnect festival, there was a lot of discussion about platforms where crypto can be used as collateral. The idea is simple: you don’t sell bitcoin or ether; you leave them as collateral and receive USDT.

==Your assets remain with you, while the stablecoins can be used right away — withdrawn, used in services, or circulated.== Unlike traditional financial solutions, there’s no paperwork, credit history checks, or long waiting periods.

That’s exactly why I wanted to test OnLock in practice with EMCD.

How DeFi lending works vs. traditional banks

Step One: Choosing the Terms

Everything is straightforward in the personal account. I could see my collateral in BTC, the available amount in USDT, and term options: 7, 14, 30, or 60 days.

The system displayed a fixed fee — in my case, equal to 17% annually — plus the daily calculation and the total amount for the selected term.

After adding BTC as collateral and setting the parameters, a “Receive” button appeared, and ==within 15 minutes== the USDT was in my balance.

Choosing the terms

Step Two: Understanding LTV and Risk

One of the key parameters in OnLock is LTV (Loan-to-Value). It shows what portion of your BTC value you can access in USDT.

The lower the LTV, the lower the risk of liquidation. If BTC falls in price, LTV rises, and vice versa. That’s why it’s safer to keep some buffer.

Liquidation happens if the LTV exceeds 95%. In that case, the system uses part of the collateral to close the position.

The advantage with EMCD is that you get notifications and a 5-day grace period. This gives time to add more collateral or return part of the funds in advance. In other words, you stay in control of the risk instead of just watching the price move.

Understanding LTV and risk

Step Three: Returning USDT and Unlocking BTC

You can close the position at any time. It’s enough to return the USDT plus the platform fee — and your BTC is released immediately.

Usually, this takes less than an hour since assets are stored in cold wallets. If there are no funds available, the system closes the position automatically at the market rate, but only after the term and the 5-day grace period expire.

Step Four: How to Use USDT

Once liquidity access is arranged, ==USDT can be used right away==. EMCD offers several options: move funds into Coinhold, EMCD’s reward service, with reward levels of up to 14% annually (depending on market conditions), or withdraw through P2P.

Final Thoughts: My OnLock Experience

OnLock by EMCD is a practical way to access funds without selling core assets. It works as a collateral-based liquidity model but stands out with simple terms, transparent fees, and timely notifications.

I received USDT in 15 minutes, kept my BTC, and could manage my risks flexibly.

For comparison: Arch, YouHodler, and Compound offer similar services, but their Trustpilot ratings are noticeably lower — Compound 3.2, YouHodler 3.8, Arch 4.8.

Complaints often mention delays and hidden fees. EMCD holds a ==4.9 rating==, and my experience confirms this: everything worked quickly, clearly, and without hidden conditions.

Of course, the main drawback remains — volatility risk. If bitcoin drops sharply, the position may be liquidated. But that’s true for the entire sector, not just EMCD.

In every other aspect, the tool proved genuinely convenient: it helps preserve your portfolio while giving you liquidity here and now.

Liked this story? Don’t miss the next one. Smash that Subscribe button and stay tuned for more hands-on crypto insights!

\ \ \n

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Your daily access to the backroom
Share
Blockhead2025/09/18 16:53
Share
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8213-5.49%
FORM
FORM$1.2717-9.46%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001752-1.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

The post Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 00:05 Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025. The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels.  At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption. Tapzi Presale Draws Attention While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements. Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards. Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI! The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch. This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin…
NEAR
NEAR$2.923-6.19%
Threshold
T$0.0153-6.87%
holoride
RIDE$0.00091-10.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:26
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.