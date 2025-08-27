‘I Wish Them A Lot Of Luck’

Topline
President Donald Trump reacted positively to news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement Tuesday, telling reporters he wished them “a lot of luck” after saying on multiple occasions the billionaire singer and songwriter was “no longer hot.”
US President Donald Trump participates in a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
AFP via Getty Images
Key Facts
Trump was asked during a Cabinet meeting for his reaction to the engagement, telling reporters “I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
