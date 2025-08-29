Press enter or click to view image in full size

The global financial landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. The recent signing of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act) on July 18, 2025, marks a historic milestone in the United States, the world’s largest economy, embracing regulated private-sector stablecoins over a retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This landmark legislation, coupled with Australia’s forward-thinking Project Acacia, signals a new era of interoperable, efficient, and compliant digital payment systems.

At the forefront of this transformation is IBVM, the world’s first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 zk-Rollup platform, ready to power stablecoin-driven cross-border commerce with unmatched speed, security and scalability.

The GENIUS Act: A Game-Changer for Stablecoins

The GENIUS Act establishes a robust regulatory framework for “payment stablecoins” — digital assets pegged to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar, backed by 1:1 reserves of low-risk assets such as cash or Treasuries. Key provisions include: