Ice Open Network Welcomes GraphAI to Empower Creators with AI-Driven Tools

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 19:10
Ice Open Network (ION), a cutting-edge L1 blockchain network, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with GraphAI (GAI), a blockchain intelligence layer that transforms raw on-chain data into AI-ready insights. The primary objective of this partnership is to empower creators and developers by joining blockchain intelligence into Online+ with smarter AI-driven tools and on-chain context.

GraphAI utilizes its services for delivering real-time blockchain intelligence to power on-chain AI agents by joining Real World Assets (RWAs). For this purpose, GraphAI unites Multi-Chain Processing (MCP) with GraphRAG (graph-based retrieval-augmented generation).

This alliance helps to bring raw blockchain activity into real-time intelligence for artificial intelligence (AI) agents, decentralized financial AI (DeFAI) apps, and RWA insights. Ice Open Network has released this news through its official X account.

GraphAI Bridges Blockchain and AI through Live Data Context

GraphAI facilitates its users by providing real-time data intelligence as GraphAI turns raw on-chain data activity into live knowledge graphs that constantly update for user benefits. Furthermore, for AI agents and DeFAI apps, use these knowledge graphs for the context they need to make important decisions, answer questions, or trigger action for the welfare of users directly from on-chain data.

In addition, for RWA insights, this will provide sufficient help to take the off-chain real-world assets into blockchain systems by facilitating trustworthy, structured data about them. In the same way, it will also help in conversational and persistent across different sessions for language enhancement and easily check in the natural language for better understanding.

Shaping the Future of Decentralized AI and Data

Ice Open Network (ION) and GraphAI are trying to build such an advanced blockchain platform for a dynamic AI data layer. Both are attentively working on the project to make a strong backbone, which will serve the next Web3 generation for applications. Their token further opens advanced specifications, integrations, and access to a decentralized data world.

Along with these features, both platforms have taken some crucial steps for the improvement and protection of AI agents. This will help creators, developers, and communities with smarter AI-driven tools and deeper on-chain context.

