ICP, Chainlink, and Starknet Lead Crypto Development in Latest Report

By: Coindoo
2025/08/26 21:31
Chainlink
LINK$24.21-0.45%
HashPack
PACK$0.01828-1.02%
Internet Computer
ICP$5.002-0.69%

At the front of the pack was Internet Computer (ICP), registering the highest score of 369.37. Chainlink (LINK) and Starknet (STRK) followed in second and third place, cementing their reputations as active development hubs.

The rest of the top 10 featured a mix of layer-1 networks and specialized protocols:

  • Sui (SUI) and DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) tied for fourth with 195.5 each.
  • Cardano (ADA) landed in sixth at 182.07.
  • Avalanche (AVAX) was close behind with 181.83.
  • DeFiChain (DFI) came in eighth at 143.67.
  • Stellar (XLM) scored 141.07.
  • Ethereum (ETH) rounded out the list with 140.93.

Prices Lag Behind Development

Despite strong development activity, price action told a different story. Every project in the top 10 traded in the red over the past 24 hours. Starknet dropped the most, down more than 6%, while DeepBook and Avalanche each slipped over 5%.

READ MORE:

Grayscale Moves to Put Avalanche on Wall Street With New Trust

Market Leaders Still Hold Value Edge

In terms of market capitalization, Ethereum remains the giant among the group at $554.47 billion. Cardano sits far behind in second with $31.01 billion, and Chainlink follows at $16.59 billion. The ranking highlights a recurring theme in crypto: developer commitment doesn’t always translate into immediate price gains, though it often signals long-term resilience.

What It Means

Santiment’s data shows that even during turbulent markets, teams are continuing to build. While tokens may struggle in the short term, developer activity remains one of the strongest indicators of a project’s ability to adapt, innovate, and eventually reward long-term holders.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post ICP, Chainlink, and Starknet Lead Crypto Development in Latest Report appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+4.00%
DOGS
DOGS$0.000146+2.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003503+3.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

Spots are disappearing quickly on a first-come, first-served basis, leaving traders scrambling to secure early access before the presale officially […] The post MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge appeared first on Coindoo.
Edge
EDGE$0.47514-15.88%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/26 22:45
Share
Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase says it helped the US Secret Service seize $225 million in crypto allegedly stolen by scammers, the largest crypto seizure in the agency’s history.
Everscale
EVER$0.01005-1.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast – Early Traders Eye the 100x Crypto Edge

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,673 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 104,498 ETH.