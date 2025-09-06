ICP, NEAR, FIL Lead Rankings

Internet Computer and NEAR Protocol dominate AI and Big Data integration progress

Filecoin, Oasis, and Injective gain traction with strong growth in niche AI sectors

Livepeer, Bittensor, and Swarms push AI-powered innovation across blockchain markets

The rapidly evolving landscape of AI and Big Data in the cryptocurrency world has sparked the rise of innovative projects. According to Santiment data, these projects aim to harness the power of decentralized networks and artificial intelligence to revolutionize how data is stored, processed, and utilized.

Internet Computer and NEAR Protocol Lead the Pack

The Internet Computer (ICP) continues to dominate the ranks, sitting at the top of the leaderboard. Recently, the price of ICP saw a slight increase to $4.74, with a 0.49% rise over 24 hours, as per the data thrown by CoinGecko.

Despite a slight dip of 2.37% over the past week, ICP holds a strong market cap of over $2.5 billion. The project’s development in AI and Big Data integration has been significant, securing its position as a key player in the blockchain ecosystem.

NEAR Protocol follows closely behind in second place. The price of NEAR Protocol has risen by 0.34% over the last 24 hours to $2.38, signaling continued investor confidence.

With a market cap of nearly $3 billion, NEAR Protocol is emerging as a strong competitor. The protocol’s emphasis on scalability and decentralized applications (dApps) has made it an attractive option for developers working with AI and Big Data.

Filecoin, Oasis, and Injective See Promising Growth

Filecoin, ranked third, has seen a notable price increase of 1.3% over the past 24 hours, reaching $2.31. This growth is a reflection of Filecoin’s critical role in decentralized storage solutions. Filecoin’s integration of Big Data technologies has placed it in the spotlight as a go-to network for secure data storage.

Oasis Protocol, ranked fourth, holds a unique position in the privacy-focused blockchain sector. Although its market cap is lower than the previous projects, Oasis has attracted attention for its potential in AI data security. Growing by 0.7% in the last 24 hours, as of press time its trading at $0.02405. As data privacy becomes increasingly important, Oasis is positioning itself as a leading solution for secure, confidential data sharing.

Injective Protocol, now in fifth place, has also been experiencing growth. With a price of $12.82, a 3.19% increase in the last 24 hours, and a market cap of over $1.2 billion, Injective continues to lead the way in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications that integrate AI-driven smart contracts.

Livepeer, Bittensor, and iExec Push the Boundaries

Livepeer (LPT), ranked sixth, is making significant strides in decentralized video streaming. At $6.86 per token, Livepeer’s 2% price increase over 24 hours reflects the growing demand for AI-powered media solutions. Livepeer’s blockchain platform is enabling the future of video content distribution, offering an open-source infrastructure for scalable streaming services.

Bittensor (TAO), at $318.95 per token, holds a unique position in AI and Big Data innovation. With a 0.9% rise over 24 hours, Bittensor is becoming a powerful player in AI-focused blockchain solutions. The project’s focus on decentralized machine learning is particularly noteworthy as it creates a space for AI models to evolve and thrive.

iExec RLC (RLC), priced at $1.28, has made solid progress, increasing by 0.8% in the last 24 hours. iExec is bridging the gap between cloud computing and blockchain, bringing AI-powered decentralized cloud solutions to the market.

The Graph and Swarms Round Out the Top 10

Finally, The Graph (GRT) and Swarms (SWARMS) are rounding out the top 10. The Graph’s decentralized indexing protocol continues to grow, albeit slowly, with a slight 0.1% increase to $0.08808 in the past 24 hours. Its position in the Big Data space remains strong, thanks to its powerful indexing capabilities for blockchain applications.

Swarms, at $0.02092 have shown impressive growth with a 4.6% increase over the past 24 hours. While its market cap remains small, the project’s focus on decentralized storage and data-sharing technologies has made it a promising contender in the AI space.

