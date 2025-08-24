Idaho’s CDA National Defines Private Golf Club Living In American West

The new clubhouse at CDA National Reserve, an exclusive golf and sporting club in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. CDA National Reserve

Sprawling across 1,000 acres of pristine Idaho wilderness high above Lake Coeur d’Alene, CDA National Reserve has emerged as more than just another high-end private club. In many ways, the golf and sporting club embodies the escapist dream for those fleeing the constraints of urban life for the expanse, and seemingly boundless possibilities, of the American West.

At the heart of the club is a Tom Weiskopf-designed championship course – one of the best in Idaho — but CDA National recently unveiled the fruits of a multimillion-dollar enhancement that includes luxury real estate offerings, and new amenities and a regenerative wellness program that elevate the member experience.

Northwest Idaho is a far cry from the image some have of the state, which might be limited to potatoes and farming. The area around glacier-formed Lake Coeur d’Alene, which is more than 25 miles long and has over 130 miles of shoreline, is stunningly scenic and offers a wealth of wildlife and outdoor activities. The region, which is less than an hour from Spokane, Washington, attracted people from major west coast cities in droves during the Covid era, and that carryover has continued in the years since. Particularly at a place like CDA National Reserve, which has positioned itself as a sporting club for the modern age.

The property’s “pursuit of play” mantra has broad application, with golf at its core. Weiskopf’s rerouted 18-hole layout — or is it 19? — has 10 holes that wind through forested hillsides and native grasslands, while the “Back 8” unveils breathtaking lake vistas that have golfers reaching for their camera almost as often as another club.

The 15th hole at CDA National Reserve overlooks the lake and features a drop shot par 3 with two separate green complexes. CDA National Reserve

The star of the show is the 15th hole, a downhill par 3 featuring dual greens that offers a 180-degree panoramic view of Lake Coeur d’Alene.

After taking in the scenery, golfers face a choice of whether to play the larger left green at a longer yardage or the shorter distance to the smaller right green. Both play 20 to 30 yards less than the marked distance. Whether it’s player’s choice or hitting two tee balls and playing both holes, it’s a memorable spot, and even more so when the taco stand just behind the teeing area is in action. If not, one of the course’s comfort stations is just beyond the greens for the course’s stretch run.

The two greens at the downhill Par 3 15th hole are separated by tall pine trees. Erik Matuszewski

CDA National’s Evolution

CDA National Reserve is about a half hour from downtown Coeur d’Alene and the luxurious public golf resort famous for its floating green.

It also sits, quite literally, across the street from one of the most well-known courses in Idaho: The Club at Black Rock. What was originally supposed to be a single 36-hole, 1,800-acre project at one time is today two separate private clubs. But what sets CDA National apart from its neighbor is its evolution beyond the fairways.

This summer, CDA National Reserve began the initial stages of a $165 million residential project, including the construction of 24 Fairway Lodges situated along the 17th fairway that boast views of the golf course and surrounding mountains.

The first new real estate opportunities following developer New Edge Living’s 2021 acquisition of the club, the lodges start at $2 million, with move-ins anticipated for summer 2026. The intent, based on consumer feedback, is to offer smaller (~2,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 3 bath homes) that are more turnkey and don’t require owners to worry about landscaping or irrigation. Design is also underway on the club’s Lake Lodges, a limited series of two-story duplexes. New memberships at the club require a real estate purchase and there are a variety of other options, including custom homesites priced from $535,000 and a select number of existing residences priced from around $2.5 million and up.

CDA National has a number of existing homes for sale starting around $2.5 million that include membership in the club. CDA National Reserve

The central element to the recent investment and enhancement in member offerings is the new clubhouse, a 20,000-square-foot haven featuring a signature restaurant with both indoor and outdoor dining, a spacious bar with commanding golf course views, a wine cellar, cigar lounge, and event spaces.

Further elevating the experience are the Lakehouse, Outpost and Reserve Lodge.

In addition to docks and launch access for members, The Lakehouse has a private beach, floating waterpark, kayaking, wakeboarding, paddleboarding, boat rentals, private StanCraft boat cruises and elevated lounge space (called ‘The Deck’) that has views of the lake.

An aerial of The Lakehouse at CDA National. CDA National Reserve

The Outpost is a modern fitness and recreation center with an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, sauna and ice plunge, pickleball and tennis courts, basketball court, a rock-climbing wall, a yoga studio and Pilates, a stocked fishing pond, and a dog park.

Tennis, pickleball and more at The Outpost at CDA National. CDA National Reserve

Meanwhile, the Reserve Lodge offers wilderness activities that include axe throwing, sporting clay shooting, archery, and more to come. Additionally, miles of hiking and biking trails wind throughout the property.

For those affluent adventurers with a focus on a wellness-focused lifestyle, a new personalized and data-driven health program – developed in partnership with a local medical practice – has packages that include monthly IV infusions, a custom supplement and health plan, an Oura ring to optimize health data tracking, and access to hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared sauna, and regenerative treatments.

Outdoor Lifestyle

The 18th hole at CDA National Reserve plays uphill toward the new clubhouse and concludes a “back 8” that has a stretch of holes that wind along the bluffs overlooking Lake Coeur d’Alene. CDA National Reserve

CDA National Reserve represents the evolution of the private club, with a model that’s embracing the outdoor lifestyle that defines the American West.

The majority of the 55 families that live within the community as well as other home buyers and members hail from desert regions – like Scottsdale, Arizona and La Quinta, California – coastal California, or Seattle, but the reach continues to grow nationally.

The club provides members not only contemporary modern mountain living, but a location where members can tee off on an exclusive private golf course in the morning, mountain bike through the Pacific Northwest wilderness trails in the afternoon and end the day with a sunset cruise on one of America’s most beautiful lakes.

Downtown Coeur d’Alene is less than a half hour from the club. CDA National

In an era when experiences often matter more than possessions, and physical and mental wellness is increasingly becoming a focus, CDA National Reserve may have cracked the code on what many of today’s discerning private club members truly want: a transformative escape that entails connections with nature, adventure, and community.