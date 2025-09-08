iExec launches its privacy framework on Arbitrum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:19
NEAR
NEAR$2.559+3.22%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004753+0.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09961-1.09%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001619+0.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01298+1.96%

iExec, a trust layer for decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and artificial intelligence (AI), has rolled out its privacy framework on Arbitrum (ARB), as outlined in the most recent reports shared with Finbold on Monday, September 8.

With the launch, iExec has become the first and only privacy platform delivering Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technology to Arbitrum’s $3.15 billion network.

The integration offers developers a new toolkit to build applications that safeguard sensitive data and deliver innovative solutions across AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and gaming, all without the need to manage complex infrastructures.

iExec’s multi-chain strategy

This deployment marks the first step in iExec’s broader multi-chain strategy, with a rollout across multiple Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine (EVM) networks planned for the near future. 

However, projects such as Ototamto, DexPal, and 1xBuild are already making use of iExec’s privacy stack to enhance security and data protection. 

The initiative has also drawn support from partners, including Aethir and security firm Halborn. Most notable, though, is iExec’s collaboration with AR.IO, which has already produced Web3Telegram, a messaging platform built for privacy. 

All privacy-enabled processes are powered by iExec’s native token, RLC, which underpins confidential transactions, protected datasets, and secure computations on Arbitrum.

Indeed, with privacy concerns becoming ever more common in Web3, TEE-powered privacy on Arbitrum is set to protect millions of existing and newcoming traders and developers alike, covering areas from front-running to surveillance and data leaks.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/iexec-launches-its-privacy-framework-on-arbitrum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$18.014+17.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.46+8.81%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004765+1.01%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135283+4.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01078-8.33%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000648+1.87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0942+9.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar