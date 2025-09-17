If An XRP ETF Is Approved Where Could The Price Of Ripple Go In 2026?

Crypto News

XRP is generating excitement louder than ever, as speculation over a potential XRP ETF is starting wild debates about where Ripple’s price could land by 2026.

Amid this backdrop, Layer Brett is gaining significant attention, with many believing it could be the key to MemeFi’s resurgence thanks to its utility-driven features and a viral presale. Here’s what you should know:

Is Layer Brett (LBRETT) The Meme Coin Market’s Next Big Sensation?

The general reputation meme coins have in the crypto markets is that they are loud when it comes to making promises, but never actually act on those promises. Layer Brett, however, is breaking that cycle, and that difference is why traders are paying close attention. Instead of burning bright for a few weeks before fading into obscurity, Layer Brett is blending meme culture with real, lasting infrastructure.

By choosing Ethereum’s Layer 2 as its host network, Layer Brett avoids the usual nightmare of clogged networks and swollen fees, and the result is speed that feels instant and costs that stay friendly. Then there is the staking feature that is structured not as a gimmick, but as a reward engine designed to pull people in and keep them anchored. The rates are huge enough to tempt quick-profit hunters, yet solid enough to make long-term holders think twice before cashing out.

Investors are not just impressed by the numbers on paper; they see a system that scales while still carrying the viral energy meme coins need to thrive. On top of that, Layer Brett hints at NFTs and gaming tie-ins have stirred excitement, because those integrations could expand its presence far beyond trading charts.

Finding a project that feels both fun and functional is rare, and that is exactly the space Layer Brett is carving out. While most memes fade into irrelevance, Layer Brett is stacking reasons to stay in the spotlight, a strategy that has early buyers calling it the coin that could become MemeFi’s saving grace.

Will XRP Hit Double Digit Price Marks In 2026?

Not long ago, XRP was moving sideways and testing the patience of traders, but the token has now changed gears and is beginning to flash signs of a stronger trend. After bouncing from its consolidation phase, XRP has regained momentum, and analysts argue that it could soon challenge the $3.25 to $3.50 range if market conditions hold steady.

The excitement isn’t just technical because XRP News has been filled with speculation about ETF approvals, and such developments could serve as the catalyst that finally pushes XRP beyond its previous all-time high. John Squire, a huge crypto enthusiast on X, even predicted that XRP might touch $4 as early as next week, and as expected, his take has only brought more optimism to the token.

Looking further ahead, forecasts for late 2025 are even more dramatic, since many expect Bitcoin to lead the next big rally, and XRP could ride that wave toward $10 by year’s end. In more ambitious scenarios, XRP might start the new year with a price point between $15 and $20. With XRP News spotlighting these possibilities, the token is once again being noted as one of the most closely watched assets in the market.

Conclusion

XRP’s long-term prospects remain strong, but some of the biggest profit opportunities often emerge from unexpected corners of the market. With LBRETT’s presale already nearing $3.7 million, investors are eyeing it as the meme coin that could reshape the entire sector. For just $0.0058, LBRETT is proving to be the smarter bet!

Can You Afford To Miss LBRETT’s Climb To Crypto Stardom? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories







Next article