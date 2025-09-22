If Ripple Reaches $10, Could Layer Brett Hit $1 With Far Greater Upside?

Crypto News

The crypto market is full of bold calls and daring comparisons. One of the hottest topics right now is the XRP price prediction aiming for $10.

While many see it as possible, others point out the hurdles for such a large-cap coin.

At the same time, Layer Brett is catching attention during its crypto presale, offering a shot at early entry with much bigger potential upside. Priced at just $0.0058 and already raising around $3,900,000, this new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin could be a better story for those chasing returns.

Looking back at XRP’s history

XRP has been around for over a decade, cementing itself as one of the leading digital assets. Its all-time high came back in 2018 at $3.84, proving that it can ride bull markets to huge peaks. More recently, XRP (priced around $3.00) has gained traction thanks to progress in its legal battles and growing adoption for cross-border payments.

Still, large-cap coins move differently. With a current market cap of $178B, XRP needs enormous inflows of money to make dramatic moves. That’s why even a strong XRP price prediction for $10 depends on institutional adoption and favorable rulings, not just retail hype.

Why Layer Brett is getting attention

Layer Brett is coming from a different angle. Born from the viral Brett meme, it’s now been rebuilt as an Ethereum Layer 2 project with real utility. The goal is simple: solve Ethereum’s high gas fees and scaling problems while keeping the fun spirit of a meme token alive.

Early buyers can grab $LBRETT in presale at $0.0058, and the project has already raised about $3.9 million. What makes it even more attractive is staking rewards sitting at around 665% APY, giving a huge incentive.

Comparing XRP to $LBRETT

XRP is known for targeting banks and payment providers, with its ledger built for fast, cheap international transactions. It’s a focused mission, and one that continues to attract big partners. That utility gives it stability, but it also limits its ability to get into broader crypto trends like gaming, NFTs, and Web3 apps.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, is built as a layer 2 blockchain designed to process thousands of transactions per second for pennies. Beyond simple payments, it has plans for gamified staking, NFT launches, and cross-chain bridges. It combines the viral pull of a memecoin with tech that can scale across the ecosystem.

Price Potential for XRP and for $LBRETT

For XRP to reach $10, its market cap would need to more than double into the half-trillion-dollar range. It’s not impossible, but it requires major global adoption. Even then, the percentage gain from today’s levels isn’t massive compared to smaller projects.

Layer Brett offers a different story. To hit $1, its market cap would need to climb to $10 billion. That might sound huge, but plenty of altcoins have crossed that threshold in previous cycles. From its presale price of $0.0058, that’s nearly a 200x return, far more upside than any realistic XRP price prediction can deliver.

The Bottom Line: Bigger upside may lie with Layer Brett

XRP will always have its place as a major crypto with proven use cases. But for those chasing growth, its size makes explosive returns harder to come by. That’s where Layer Brett shines, a crypto presale mixing meme culture with serious Layer 2 scaling, high staking rewards, and a vibrant community.

With $LBRETT still at $0.0058 and around $3.9 million raised, the window for early entry is wide open, but not for long. Get on board now!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

