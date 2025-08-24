If The Trump Economy Is “Booming,” Then It Doesn’t Need The Fed

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 22:30
Threshold
T$0.01657-2.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.64-2.40%
Boom
BOOM$0.01344-3.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020455-7.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.012559-2.02%

Capital flows to where it’s treated well. Remember this amid President Trump’s endless jawboning of Jerome Powell. According to Trump, along with his various cheerleaders inside and outside his administration, the Fed’s failure to lower its funds rate is what is holding back an even bigger boom. If you deduce from this that it’s Republicans cheering on market intervention on the naïve assumption that they’ll lift the economy, you’re on the right track.

Forget for a moment that the very drivers of economic and stock market vitality at the moment (think Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, etc.) were all too risky by many exponents to rate interest rate-informed finance on their way up, and just think about the broader illogic of all the jawboning, cheerleading, and insults: it all presumes that the Fed’s rate fiddling can overcome the global market for capital itself, and the powerful need of those with title to capital to place it where it will be treated best.

Which is just a comment that if the allegedly booming Trump economy isn’t growing like it should, the Fed isn’t the culprit. The only closed economy is the world economy, and to the extent that the Fed acts as a credit provider (it’s not) as some naively believe, global markets overcome lack within seconds. Conversely, assuming the economy isn’t booming, capital outflows will quickly overwhelm any falsely perceived central bank ability to make vibrant what isn’t.

It brings us to a question: how on earth did it become accepted wisdom that the Fed’s market interventions can alter the truth on the proverbial scoreboard? Ironically enough, the origins of Trump and his cheerleaders’ unrelenting fatuity can be traced to libertarian free-market hero Milton Friedman.

For much of his storied career as an academic and pundit, Friedman promoted the fiction that the Fed caused the Great Depression. Even though so-called “money supply” is always and everywhere an effect of production, Friedman turned the latter upside down on the wildly anti-market assumption that a dynamic, market-driven economy relied on a central bank to “supply” money so that it could grow.

Taking it further, and as discussed up above, capital flows are powerful and global. Assuming the Fed had been capable of siphoning precious “money” from the U.S. economy (it wasn’t), doing so would have created the mother of all opportunities for global capital sources to achieve substantial returns by providing the capital that the Fed was allegedly rendering scarce.

It’s a long way of saying that there’s never been any reasonable basis for the Friedman theory of the 1930s. He got it backwards. Limited capital and allegedly insufficient growth of so-called “money supply” were effects of bad economic policy, not instigators.

One senses more than a few free-market types know the Friedman theories of the 30s to be completely bogus, but the right’s free market Amen Corner doesn’t take well to critiques of Friedman. To name a few who had the courage to do it, the late Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Robert Bartley took on Friedman’s Depression theories in a 2003 book review of Jim Powell’s “FDR’s Folly,” Jude Wanniski countless times including a 1981 New York Times op-ed, along with Steve Forbes and George Gilder more modernly. Would it that more might do the same.

If so, we might be spared the Trump administration’s embarrassing mysticism about the Fed and its ability to grow the economy with central bank interventions. Too bad this has been the consensus on the free market right for much longer than Donald Trump was a political figure. It seems he learned at least a few things from them.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/johntamny/2025/08/24/if-the-trump-economy-is-booming-then-it-doesnt-need-the-fed/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.002327+20.13%
Propy
PRO$0.7556+2.31%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1428+2.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Share
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0658-5.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Share
Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

The post Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The claim that “Aave will receive 7% of the WLFI token supply,” which is trending in the cryptocurrency market, was denied by the WLFI team, according to Wu Blockchain. Speaking to WuBlockchain, the team stated that this information was “false and unfounded.” The allegations emerged after a community member posted on the X platform. The post referenced a previously published proposal suggesting that AaveDAO would receive 20% of the protocol fees generated from WLFI Aave v3 and approximately 7% of the total WLFI supply. Following these discussions, Aave founder Stani.eth responded “yes” to the question in a comment on X, claiming that an agreement had been reached, and described community rumors as the “art of the agreement.” According to the rumors, Aave’s alleged 7% token share is valued at approximately $2.79 billion. For comparison, AAVE’s current fully diluted market capitalization (FV) is $5.9 billion. At the time of writing, AAVE is trading at $354, a 7.5% increase in the last 24 hours. AAVE’s total market capitalization stands at $5.3 billion. Chart showing the rise in AAVE price over the past week. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/contradictory-claims-surround-altcoin-said-to-earn-2-79-billion-founder-confirms-but-problems-appear-to-exist/
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006099-1.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-3.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:37
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

Ex-US top regulator warns of conflicts of interest as Senate weighs market structure

Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September