If You Invest $300 in Ozak AI in September, How Much Will It Be Worth Next Summer?

By: Coinstats
2025/10/06 16:53
Ozak AI continues to draw attention with its structured presale phases and fast-growing token sales. Investors are watching closely as the platform builds momentum. This press release compares Ozak AI’s presale growth with potential returns for early investors.

Presale Performance and Growth

Ozak AI is currently in Phase 6 of its presale. Each token is priced at $0.012, with the next phase announced at $0.014. More than 929 million tokens have been sold, raising over $3.55 million. The total supply of the project is 10 billion tokens, of which 30 percent is presale, 30 percent community, 20 percent reserves, and 10 percent liquidity and team.

Investors purchasing now receive tokens with a vesting plan. At listing, 10% unlocks immediately, followed by a one-month cliff and a six-month linear release. This design reduces token dumping while allowing gradual market circulation. A $300 investment today secures 25,000 OZ tokens at the current price. In case the token hits the projected value of $1 by the year 2025-2026, the value may increase to $25,000.

Technology, Features, and Ecosystem

Ozak AI provides predictive signals for financial markets using machine learning. It integrates real-time data with the Pyth Network, enabling traders to make decisions based on reliable feeds. The platform also offers one-click AI upgrades through SINT and supports cross-chain bridges and voice interfaces.

The Ozak AI Rewards Hub is live, allowing users to access staking, governance, and reward mechanisms. Furthermore, dApp integration, subscription systems, and referral-based rewards strengthen token circulation. Partnerships with Weblume enable no-code integration tools, while advanced analytics improve decision-making.

Strategic Collaborations and Security

Ozak AI has confirmed collaborations with Pyth Network, Dex3, and the Ozak AI Rewards Hub. Pyth provides real-time financial data feeds, while Dex3 enhances trading and liquidity solutions. These alliances improve reliability and investor confidence.

Security is also highlighted. Smart contracts were audited by Certik and Sherlock, and the presale contract address is published for transparency. Partnerships with groups such as Sentient, Hive, and Spheron are mentioned, though pending confirmations remain.

Conclusion

Ozak AI’s structured presale, predictive AI technology, and collaborations with Pyth Network and Dex3 position it as a strong contender in decentralized finance. With $3.55 million already raised, the project shows traction among early investors.

If purchased in September at the presale price, a $300 investment could be worth $30,000 by next summer, depending on market performance and listing growth. Ozak AI offers higher speculative returns with its AI-powered predictive analytics ecosystem.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

