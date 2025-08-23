If You Make $1M from XRP Here’s How to Protect and Grow Wealth: Blockchain Consultant Explains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 22:25

A blockchain consultant has explained how investors who hit the jackpot with XRP could protect and grow their wealth over time.

Notably, analysts have persistently set bold price targets for XRP, and many investors view these predictions as a chance to build serious wealth. 

The Prospect of Making $1M with XRP

Specifically, community discussions have centered on figures like $100, $1,000, or even $10,000 per XRP. Meanwhile, some holders have become increasingly optimistic, setting their investment target at the $1 million mark. 

– Advertisement –

For context, if XRP ever hits $100, anyone holding 10,000 XRP, worth about $30,000 today, would see that investment climb to $1 million. At $1,000, a smaller holding of 1,000 XRP worth $3,000 today would achieve the same. Meanwhile, should the ambitious $10,000 price materialize, even 100 XRP worth $300 right now could grow into a million-dollar portfolio.

How to Protect and Grow Your $1M

Amid these discussions, blockchain consultant and tech investor Armando Pantoja has argued that the bigger question is not how to make $1 million but how to keep it. 

In a recent commentary, he explained that bull markets often create millionaires, but most lose their gains within 18 months. According to him, real wealth comes when that money produces steady income for life without eating into the original capital.

Pantoja advised investors who hit the million-dollar milestone to first strengthen their portfolios. He advised that they divest into Bitcoin because of its stability and look to Ethereum for its reliable staking income. However, he still championed XRP as valuable for its upside potential.

The market commentator also warned investors not to leave large holdings on exchanges. To him, moving long-term crypto into secure storage is important because exchanges often collapse in bear markets, and even trusted platforms can fail.

Unlocking Liquidity in a Smart Way

Further, Pantoja also encouraged people to unlock liquidity in smart ways. He suggested that instead of selling their crypto, investors should borrow against it through tax-free loans and then use that capital to buy assets that generate income. Several analysts have also encouraged this.

Pantoja mentioned rental properties, dividend stocks, real estate, and farmland as assets to buy. Among these, he singled out farmland as an overlooked but powerful choice, pointing out that it typically delivers 10-12% annual returns with low risk. 

He also noted the need to shield wealth through legal structures like insurance, LLCs, trusts, and retirement accounts. The analyst explained that the truly wealthy don’t flaunt their success but instead protect it through careful planning. 

He suggested that building long-term prosperity is less about striking it big once and more about creating steady income that lasts year after year.

Ambitious XRP Price Predictions

Notably, Pantoja’s commentary comes on the back of multiple audacious predictions for XRP. While some critics dismiss the $100 target as unrealistic because of XRP’s large circulating supply, projections of higher targets have emerged.

For instance, Matthew Brienen, Chief Operating Officer of CryptoGuard, predicted in April that XRP could reach between $100 and $1,000 within the next decade. Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, claimed the $1,000 would not mark the peak but instead serve as the floor. Jake Claver also argued that a $10,000 price is not out of reach.

DisClamier: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

Source: https://thecryptobasic.com/2025/08/23/if-you-make-1m-from-xrp-heres-how-to-protect-and-grow-wealth-blockchain-consultant-explains/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=if-you-make-1m-from-xrp-heres-how-to-protect-and-grow-wealth-blockchain-consultant-explains

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Ethereum (ETH) is flashing warning signals. With over 90% of its supply in profit, analysts caution that a selloff could unfold ahead of Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech. While traders brace for ETH volatility, investors are turning their eyes toward the top cryptos to buy now—and three stand out: Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), Pepe (PEPE), and Memecoin (MEME). […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004181+6.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001132+3.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 22:15
Share
Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

PANews reported on August 23rd that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua wrote on the X platform: "As we expected, after ETH broke through its all-time high, the next target was to reach a new high for the BTC exchange rate. ETH's target is to exceed 10,000. During the interest rate cut cycle, ETH has consistently outperformed BTC, and at the same time, mainstream cryptocurrencies have seen a rally (including ETH ecosystem leaders ENA, AAVE, Pendle, UNI, as well as SOL, TON, LTC, etc.). Once again, avoid shorting and increase your positions during pullbacks. In a bull market, don't be afraid of high prices, and don't use high leverage to prevent short-term pullbacks. Focus on exploring OTC income."
Threshold
T$0.01693+2.23%
Solana
SOL$203.03+4.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,887.61-1.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 22:39
Share
Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05413+16.81%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.2043+7.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1327+0.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Share

Trending News

More

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Ethereum Monetizes Open Source

IRS Digital Assets Chief Trish Turner Resigns After Three Months