If your AI APP is Free, you are paying with your data.

The weekend has arrived, team, but not without crazy tech news. From a Chinese company developing humanoid “pregnancy robots” (are surrogates at risk?) to AI’s soaring power demands reshaping global politics and safety rules, it’s been a wild week. And if you’re using a free AI chatbot, you might actually be paying with your data. We’ll explain why. On the brighter side, Anthropic is rolling out safeguards to keep AI safer for everyone. Let’s dive in — and stay curious.
Projected total power demand in the US from data centers.
Taiwan will vote this weekend on restarting its 40-year-old Maanshan nuclear reactor, just months after shutting down its last plant. The referendum comes as soaring electricity demand from AI computing , led by TSMC, which already consumes 12% of Taiwan’s power, collides with fears of a Chinese blockade and reliance on imported fossil fuels (95% of supply).
Nuclear once produced over 50% of Taiwan’s electricity, but the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pushed for a “nuclear-free homeland” after Fukushima and shut the final reactor in May. Now, rolling blackouts, higher power prices, and a lagging renewables rollout (just 13% of supply vs. 20% target) have shifted public opinion: 66% of Taiwanese support nuclear for net-zero goals, up from 58% in 2024.
The AI boom is reshaping energy policy worldwide. In the U.S., the Trump administration has set a goal to quadruple nuclear capacity within 25 years; Germany is debating reversing its nuclear exit; and Japan is reopening reactors 14 years after Fukushima. Governments are under pressure to secure stable, low-carbon energy as AI data centers become some of the fastest-growing sources of electricity demand globally.
OpenAI, Google, and Perplexity are striking global deals to secure real-world data sets that can’t be scraped from the internet — from e-commerce to telecom. OpenAI has partnered with Shopee and Shopify, while Google and Perplexity are offering free access to AI tools in India to capture structured consumer queries and transactional behavior.
The payoff is big: Perplexity’s downloads in India jumped from 790k in June to 6.7M in July after a deal with Bharti Airtel. Experts say these partnerships fuel hyper-personalized AI in sectors like fintech and healthcare, but warn of risks around privacy, bias, and data sovereignty, especially in emerging markets.
China already showcases the advantage: AI drug discovery firms there leverage data from 600M+ patients in the national health insurance system, enabling multibillion-dollar pharma deals with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Sanofi. Meanwhile, countries like Nigeria, India, and Vietnam are demanding local data storage to curb Big Tech’s global dominance.
The scramble underscores how real-world data is becoming the new oil of the AI race, and how emerging markets risk becoming data suppliers without fair returns.
Anthropic and the U.S. Department of Energy’s NNSA have developed a classifier with 96% accuracy to detect sensitive nuclear-related content in AI conversations. Already deployed on Claude, the system is part of efforts to prevent AI misuse in national security contexts. Anthropic will share its approach with the Frontier Model Forum as a blueprint for industry-wide safeguards.
