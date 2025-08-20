Ika Launches RFP Program to Unlock the Next Generation of Decentralized Applications on Sui

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 21:38
SUI
SUI$3.4984+0.28%
Ika
IKA$0.03165-2.13%
Untitled1 copy 1755678087XdCNFmCAuW

Zug, Switzerland, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire

Ika, the fastest MPC network, today announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) designed to showcase applications that were not possible before, and are not possible anywhere else today. By letting Sui smart contracts natively control assets across other blockchains, Ika unlocks entirely new design spaces for builders.

Why it’s only possible on Ika + Sui

Ika’s zero-trust MPC network, with its novel 2PC-MPC cryptographic scheme, integrates directly with Sui, turning Sui into a global coordination layer for secure, programmable cross-chain actions – without bridges, wrapped assets, or custodians. Sui builders can now orchestrate native assets from Bitcoin, Solana, EVM, and more, opening entirely new product categories rather than incremental upgrades – and while always keeping the user in control.

Breaking New Ground Across Categories

The first wave of Ika RFP highlights twelve projects that push into design spaces only Ika + Sui can unlock, for example:

1. Reinventing Finance with Native Assets

Ika enables DeFi primitives that work directly with assets like BTC and ETH, without wrapping or custodians.

  • A Zero-Trust Multi-Chain Lending Protocol that allows borrowers to post a native asset such as BTC (or even an entire account holding a staking position) as collateral to borrow any other native asset e.g. a stablecoin on Solana, all enforced by Sui smart contracts.
  • A Programmable Native Bitcoin DeFi Layer that turns Bitcoin into a programmable asset, enabling lending, swaps, and yield strategies natively.

2. Redefining Ownership and Marketplaces

Ika extends what can be transferred, traded, and valued across chains.

  • An Account Marketplace goes beyond tokens, enabling the secure transfer of entire blockchain accounts – from gaming wallets to governance positions.
  • A Revenue Stream Marketplace tokenizes future cash flows from protocols or validators, opening new markets and new financing models and opportunities for on-chain income.

3. Next-Gen Infrastructure for Users, DAOs, and AI

By enforcing rules at the dWallet level, Ika + Sui make new models of coordination possible.

  • Wallet-as-a-Protocol (WaaP) lets any application integrate onboarding and signing without custodians, decentralizing the popular WaaS model by implementing it on Sui with Ika.
  • A Multi-Chain DAOs Platform enables DAOs to natively manage assets and governance across ecosystems, even making DAO mergers and acquisitions possible.
  • An AI Agent Access Control Framework provides decentralized guardrails for AI agents, allowing them to act across chains securely.

Together, these projects demonstrate how Ika + Sui are not improving existing categories. They are creating entirely new ones.

Invitation to builders

Selected proposals will receive funding, technical support, and ecosystem visibility to ship production-grade applications that prove what’s only possible on Ika + Sui.

About Ika

Ika is the fastest parallel MPC network, offering sub-second latency, unprecedented scale and decentralization, and zero-trust security. As the premier choice for interoperability, decentralized custody, and chain abstraction, Ika is set to revolutionize digital asset security and multi-chain DeFi. Users can learn more here.

Contact

Ika PR
[email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0813-30.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:09
Share
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around $113,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday after dropping 4% in the last two days. This downturn comes as the institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw outflows exceeding $520 million on Tuesday.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,412.27-0.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/20 19:38
Share
Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

MetaMask, the wallet developed by Consensys and used by more than 100 million users worldwide, has just natively integrated the Tron blockchain. This long-awaited development confirms the crypto giant's expansion strategy beyond Ethereum. It follows the recent additions of Sei and Solana. L’article Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SEI
SEI$0.3016-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985-0.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663+0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

BNB Price Set for Upside as TVL Reaches $13.4B and 14M Addresses Active

Swap LUKSO (LYX) on StealthEX: The Blockchain for the New Creative Economy Is Now More Accessible than Ever