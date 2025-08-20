Ika Launches RFP Program to Unlock the Next Generation of Decentralized Applications on Sui

Zug, Switzerland, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire

Ika, the fastest MPC network, today announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) designed to showcase applications that were not possible before, and are not possible anywhere else today. By letting Sui smart contracts natively control assets across other blockchains, Ika unlocks entirely new design spaces for builders.

Why it’s only possible on Ika + Sui

Ika’s zero-trust MPC network, with its novel 2PC-MPC cryptographic scheme, integrates directly with Sui, turning Sui into a global coordination layer for secure, programmable cross-chain actions – without bridges, wrapped assets, or custodians. Sui builders can now orchestrate native assets from Bitcoin, Solana, EVM, and more, opening entirely new product categories rather than incremental upgrades – and while always keeping the user in control.

Breaking New Ground Across Categories

The first wave of Ika RFP highlights twelve projects that push into design spaces only Ika + Sui can unlock, for example:

1. Reinventing Finance with Native Assets

Ika enables DeFi primitives that work directly with assets like BTC and ETH, without wrapping or custodians.

A Zero-Trust Multi-Chain Lending Protocol that allows borrowers to post a native asset such as BTC (or even an entire account holding a staking position) as collateral to borrow any other native asset e.g. a stablecoin on Solana, all enforced by Sui smart contracts.

that allows borrowers to post a native asset such as BTC (or even an entire account holding a staking position) as collateral to borrow any other native asset e.g. a stablecoin on Solana, all enforced by Sui smart contracts. A Programmable Native Bitcoin DeFi Layer that turns Bitcoin into a programmable asset, enabling lending, swaps, and yield strategies natively.

2. Redefining Ownership and Marketplaces

Ika extends what can be transferred, traded, and valued across chains.

An Account Marketplace goes beyond tokens, enabling the secure transfer of entire blockchain accounts – from gaming wallets to governance positions.

goes beyond tokens, enabling the secure transfer of entire blockchain accounts – from gaming wallets to governance positions. A Revenue Stream Marketplace tokenizes future cash flows from protocols or validators, opening new markets and new financing models and opportunities for on-chain income.

3. Next-Gen Infrastructure for Users, DAOs, and AI

By enforcing rules at the dWallet level, Ika + Sui make new models of coordination possible.

Wallet-as-a-Protocol (WaaP) lets any application integrate onboarding and signing without custodians, decentralizing the popular WaaS model by implementing it on Sui with Ika.

lets any application integrate onboarding and signing without custodians, decentralizing the popular WaaS model by implementing it on Sui with Ika. A Multi-Chain DAOs Platform enables DAOs to natively manage assets and governance across ecosystems, even making DAO mergers and acquisitions possible.

enables DAOs to natively manage assets and governance across ecosystems, even making DAO mergers and acquisitions possible. An AI Agent Access Control Framework provides decentralized guardrails for AI agents, allowing them to act across chains securely.

Together, these projects demonstrate how Ika + Sui are not improving existing categories. They are creating entirely new ones.

Invitation to builders

Selected proposals will receive funding, technical support, and ecosystem visibility to ship production-grade applications that prove what’s only possible on Ika + Sui.

About Ika

Ika is the fastest parallel MPC network, offering sub-second latency, unprecedented scale and decentralization, and zero-trust security. As the premier choice for interoperability, decentralized custody, and chain abstraction, Ika is set to revolutionize digital asset security and multi-chain DeFi. Users can learn more here.

Contact

Ika PR

[email protected]

