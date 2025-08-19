Illinois Passes First-of-Its-Kind Crypto Bills, Criticizes Trump Deregulation

By: Coinstats
2025/08/19 17:06
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.713-3.63%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.16%
Wink
LIKE$0.011922-2.55%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006488-9.77%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01833-3.88%
Crypto Regulations in Spain 2025

The post Illinois Passes First-of-Its-Kind Crypto Bills, Criticizes Trump Deregulation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Illinois is taking serious action to protect people from growing crypto risks.

With scams and fraud on the rise, Governor JB Pritzker has signed two groundbreaking bills, the first of their kind in the Midwest, to give consumers stronger protections and hold digital asset businesses accountable.

Illinois Cracks Down on Crypto Risks 

Both bills add new layers of protection for Illinois residents.

The Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act (SB1797) adds regulatory oversight, while the Digital Asset Kiosk Act (SB2319) introduces safeguards against scams.

The Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act was approved by the state Senate in April. It gives Illinois regulators the power to oversee digital asset exchanges and businesses, ensuring they operate safely and transparently. It also provides strong protection for customers, similar to traditional financial services. 

Companies are required to maintain enough financial resources to run smoothly and have clear plans to handle risks like cybersecurity threats, fraud, and money laundering.

The Digital Asset Kiosk Act targets crypto ATM operators. It introduces important rules like:

  • Registration with IDFPR 
  • Reporting of all kiosk locations 
  • Full refunds for scam victims 
  • Transaction fees capped at 18% 
  • Daily transaction limits of $2,500 for new customers

Some consumer protections, like refunds for fraud victims, take effect immediately. Digital asset businesses have until July 1, 2027, to register with IDFPR.

Why It Matters

According to the FBI, Illinois consumers lost $272 million to crypto fraud in 2024. These measures aim to tackle the state’s most common financial crime.

These measures protect consumers from risks and potential bankruptcies and, at the same time, allow responsible businesses to innovate safely, with smart exemptions to support innovation in Illinois.

Trump Slammed on Crypto Oversight 

It was also pointed out that the Trump Administration pushed to deregulate the crypto industry, even as fraud risks grew. Specifically, it pointed out Trump signing a bill reversing an IRS rule that would have treated decentralized finance platforms as brokers.

“While the Trump Administration is letting crypto bros write federal policy, Illinois is implementing common-sense protections for investors and consumers,” said Governor JB Pritzker in the press release. 

Other States Join the Fight Against Crypto Scams 

Illinois is not alone in addressing the risks.

Fraud linked to crypto kiosks has surged nearly tenfold from 2020 to 2023. In 2024 alone, the FBI tracked $247 million in kiosk-related scams, with complaints nearly doubling from the year before.

Other states are taking action too. Vermont has set daily limits on kiosk transactions, Nebraska introduced a licensing system for operators, and Arizona now requires refunds for fraud victims. Oklahoma passed similar protections despite a governor’s veto.

Illinois is setting an example of how states can balance investor safety with innovation. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8365-5.91%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00755-50.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-2.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0994+61.62%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking