Imavov Vs. Borralho Full Fight Card

TOPSHOT – Nassourdine Imavov celebrates after defeating Israel Adesanya in their men’s middleweight fight during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night 250 in Riyadh on February 1, 2025. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Following a one-week break in its schedule, the UFC is back on Saturday, September 6, with the UFC Paris fight card. This year marks the fight promotion’s fourth annual trip to Paris, France. Headlining the UFC Fight Night event on ESPN+ is an important middleweight contest between top-10-ranked combatants Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho. UFC Paris takes place at Accor Arena.

UFC Paris Main Card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
Benoît Saint Denis vs. Maurício Ruffy
Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig
Patrício Pitbull vs. Losene Keita

UFC Paris Preliminary Card

William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała
Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija
Rhys McKee vs. Axel Sola
Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters
Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek
Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes

The UFC Paris main card begins at 3:00 p.m. ET and streams on ESPN+. The prelims kick off at noon ET on the same streaming service.

UFC Paris Main Event: Nassourdine Imavov

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Nassourdine Imavov of Russia prepares to face Brendan Allen in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Nassourdine Imavov (16-4-0-1) was 8-2 when he first fought for the UFC. That bout came in October 2020, and he won a decision over Jordan Williams. Imavov went 3-1 in his next four UFC outings. In January 2023, Imavov was booked to face Kelvin Gastelum, but that fight fell apart when Gastelum withdrew. Sean Strickland stepped in on short notice to keep the fight, which was to be the main event, on the card. The only stipulation was that the meeting was to take place at light heavyweight. Strickland picked up a unanimous decision win in that scrap.

Imavov has fought four times since then. In June 2023 he faced Strickland’s teammate Chris Curtis at UFC 289, but that fight ended in a no contest when a clash of heads left Curtis unable to continue. Then, in February of this year, Imavov defeated Roman Dolidze by majority decision in a main event scrap on a UFC Fight Night card.

In June 2024, the 29-year-old scored a TKO win over former UFC middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier in the main event of a June Fight Night card in Louisville.

Imavov took the best that Jared Cannonier had to offer in the first three rounds of their UFC Louisville main event and was in the process of turning the tables on the former UFC middleweight title challenger when referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight in the fourth stanza and awarded the victory to Imavov.

Cannonier’s game plan was a good one, but his approach of using leg kicks to slow his opponent and pick up control time against the cage didn’t work. Yes, the leg kicks scored for Cannonier, but they didn’t deter Imavov, who was mounting a comeback after falling behind 29-29 on two scorecards heading into the fourth round.

Before the fight was waved off, Imavov had honed in on Cannonier’s range and timing. He landed 60 percent of his significant strikes in the second round, 65 percent in the third, and 73 percent in the fourth before Herzog stopped the fight.

After his win over Cannonier, Imavov called for a matchup against former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He did not get his wish. Instead, Imavov faced Brendan Allen in the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night event in Paris. Imavov won that contest via unanimous decision.

Imavov added another win to his record, perhaps the biggest victory of his UFC career, when he defeated ex-UFC champ Israel Adesanya via TKO in February. That stoppage has Imavov as the No. 2 fighter in the official UFC middleweight rankings.

UFC Paris Main Event: Caio Borralho

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 24: Caio Borralho of Brazil reacts after his victory against Jared Cannonier in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Caio Borralho (17-1-0-1) was 8-1-0-1 when he fought on the Dana White Contender Series in September 2021. A member of the rising “Fighting Nerds” team, Borralho picked up a decision win in that middleweight contest, but he did not earn a contract from Dana White. On October 19, Borralho gave the DWCS another shot, this time at light heavyweight. His first-round TKO win earned him a deal that night.

Borralho dropped back to 185 pounds for his UFC debut in April 2011. He scored a technical decision win in that scrap, the fight ended early after Borralho landed an illegal knee that left his opponent unable to continue. Borralho was deducted one point for the illegal blow.

Since that win, the 31-year-old Borralho has faced tougher competition in every outing. In May 2024, he dispatched Paul Craig via second-round knockout. Borralho followed that stoppage with a decision win over ex-UFC title challenger Jared Cannonier in his first UFC main event outing. The five-round battle earned the competitors “Fight of the Night” honors.

Borralho enters Saturday’s fight card as the No. 7 ranked UFC middleweight.

We will have more on the UFC Paris fight card as fight night nears, including betting odds, picks, predictions and more. As well as full fight card results, reactions and highlights on fight night.

El Salvador Fortifies Bitcoin Treasury Amid Quantum Threat Fears — Is This a Warning?

El Salvador Fortifies Bitcoin Treasury Amid Quantum Threat Fears — Is This a Warning?

El Salvador, the world’s first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has moved to strengthen the security of its national cryptocurrency reserve amid growing concerns over the threat posed by quantum computing. On Friday, the National Bitcoin Office announced that it had split the country’s holdings, currently 6,284 BTC valued at more than $682 million, into 14 separate addresses. Until now, the government’s Bitcoin treasury had been stored in a single address, a practice often criticized by security experts for exposing public keys to potential long-term vulnerabilities. El Salvador Unveils Public Dashboard for Bitcoin Reserves After Redistribution The office, which operates under the direction of pro-Bitcoin President Nayib Bukele, said the redistribution was part of a broader initiative to enhance the long-term safety of El Salvador’s “National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.” Officials emphasized that the move aligns with best practices in Bitcoin custody and also reflects preparations for the looming security risks posed by advancements in quantum computing. Quantum computers, unlike traditional machines that process data in binary 0s and 1s, use “qubits,” which can exist in multiple states simultaneously. This allows them to process vast amounts of data at unprecedented speeds. For Bitcoin, the concern centers on Shor’s algorithm, a mathematical technique demonstrated in 1999 that, if deployed on a sufficiently powerful quantum computer, could break the elliptic curve cryptography (ECDSA) securing Bitcoin’s public and private keys. The threat is particularly acute for addresses whose public keys have already been revealed through transactions. Once a Bitcoin transaction is broadcast, the public key becomes visible on the blockchain, theoretically giving a quantum adversary the ability to calculate the private key and redirect funds before a transaction confirms.Source: Bitcoin Office By splitting funds across multiple unused addresses, each holding no more than 500 BTC, El Salvador has reduced the potential fallout of a future quantum attack. An unused Bitcoin address, whose public key remains hidden, is significantly less exposed. The government said it would maintain transparency through a new public dashboard cataloging all reserve addresses, preserving visibility without relying on a single wallet. Up to 7M BTC Vulnerable to Quantum Attacks, Researchers Say The decision reflects rising urgency in the broader crypto sector regarding quantum threats. Cybersecurity specialists estimate that around 30% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, roughly 6 to 7 million BTC, remains vulnerable in older address formats that directly expose public keys. Researchers from Deloitte have suggested that as much as a quarter of all Bitcoin could eventually be at risk if quantum machines mature faster than expected. Warnings from industry veterans have also intensified. In July, David Carvalho, CEO of Naoris Protocol and a former ethical hacker, cautioned that adversaries may already be harvesting blockchain data under a “harvest now, decrypt later” strategy, storing encrypted records today in anticipation of decrypting them with future quantum tools. He suggested that such capabilities may emerge within years rather than decades, contradicting more conservative estimates placing “Q-day” between 2027 and the mid-2030s. The security overhaul also comes as quantum research accelerates worldwide. Tech giants including IBM, Google, and Microsoft are pushing toward quantum processors with millions of qubits, a development that could dramatically shorten the timeline for breaking existing encryption standards. U.S. federal agencies such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have been calling for adoption of quantum-resistant algorithms since 2022. Financial institutions have begun acknowledging the risks. BlackRock has highlighted quantum computing in filings for its Bitcoin ETF, while Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has also warned about the potential exposure of inactive Bitcoin wallets. Bukele’s Daily Bitcoin Buy Claims Contradicted by IMF Review El Salvador’s embrace of Bitcoin continues to evolve on multiple fronts, though recent disclosures suggest a more measured approach than President Nayib Bukele has long projected. On July 15, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its first formal review of El Salvador’s Bitcoin program since approving a $1.4 billion loan in December 2024. The report contradicted Bukele’s public claims of buying one Bitcoin per day, revealing that no new acquisitions have been made since February 2025. Central Bank President Douglas Pablo Rodríguez Fuentes and Finance Minister Jerson Rogelio Posada Molina confirmed in a signed letter that “the stock of Bitcoins held by the public sector remains unchanged.” On-chain movements observed in recent months, the IMF clarified, were internal transfers between hot and cold wallets, not fresh purchases. Assets gained through seizures or reallocations were similarly excluded from state-backed buys. The IMF praised the government’s pivot, calling the changes an important step toward reducing fiscal risk and improving transparency. Among the reforms is a gradual withdrawal from public management of Bitcoin-related services. The Chivo wallet, once promoted as a flagship adoption tool, will be privatized and removed from government oversight by July 2025. Officials say this shift reduces strain on public finances while keeping the wallet operational under private control. At the same time, El Salvador continues to position itself as a symbolic leader in Bitcoin adoption. In August, the government launched “What is Money?”, a financial literacy program aimed at children as young as seven. It also announced Bitcoin Histórico, a global summit framed as both a celebration of monetary sovereignty and a milestone in digital transformation
Ethereum Price Setup Mirrors 2021 Surge as ETFs Absorb 286K ETH – Is $10K Next?

Read the full article at coingape.com.

Read the full article at coingape.com.
The HackerNoon Newsletter: My UX improvements for Flipper Zero (9/1/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: My UX improvements for Flipper Zero (9/1/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 1, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Google Unveils New Logo Design in 2015, Germany invades Poland, starting World War II in 1939, Toyota Debuts Luxury Lexus Brand in 1989, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Refactoring 033 - Removing Redundant or Unused Annotations to My UX improvements for Flipper Zero, let’s dive right in. Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 3 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains... Read More. Why Retro-Identification Is the Key to Efficient Behavioural Research in Animals By @imagerecognition [ 4 Min read ] Discover how retro-identification increases the effectiveness of animal behavior research, reducing wasted annotation and boosting accuracy. Read More. The MIT Professors Guide to Speaking That Actually Works By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winstons research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More. My UX improvements for Flipper Zero By @kristinazima [ 5 Min read ] My 7 tips to improve the UX of Flipper Zero — making it easier for new users to get started. Read More. Refactoring 033 - Removing Redundant or Unused Annotations By @mcsee [ 3 Min read ] Make your code simpler and more maintainable by removing redundant or unused annotations. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
El Salvador Fortifies Bitcoin Treasury Amid Quantum Threat Fears — Is This a Warning?

Ethereum Price Setup Mirrors 2021 Surge as ETFs Absorb 286K ETH – Is $10K Next?

The HackerNoon Newsletter: My UX improvements for Flipper Zero (9/1/2025)

XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year