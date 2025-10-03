ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs Forge New Gaming Hub to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Oct 01, 2025 11:48 Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs team up to launch a Gaming on Polygon hub, aiming to enhance Web3 gaming with cross-chain benefits and a $100,000 reward pool. Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs have announced a strategic partnership to launch a dedicated Gaming on Polygon hub within Immutable Play, their upcoming platform for Web3 games. This collaboration aims to expand the reach and accessibility of blockchain-based gaming, according to Polygon Technology. Expanding the Web3 Gaming Landscape The Gaming on Polygon hub is set to bring multiple AAA games to life on the Polygon PoS (Proof of Stake) network. By launching several Polygon-powered titles simultaneously, the initiative is designed to enhance player engagement through quests, leaderboards, and a substantial $100,000 reward pool. This initiative underscores a long-term commitment to the sustainable growth of the Web3 gaming ecosystem. Immutable and Polygon Labs aim to provide game developers with enterprise-grade tools and support, allowing them to create high-quality gaming experiences enriched with Web3-native digital ownership features. This collaboration is expected to bring more value to games, attract more players, and strengthen the connection to Immutable zkEVM, which will soon integrate with Agglayer. Enhanced Player Experience With the launch of the Gaming on Polygon hub, players will gain access to a broader array of games and have the opportunity to capture more value from their gaming experiences. The initiative is designed to keep gamers engaged by offering a variety of games and shared rewards and quests. Immutable, a significant player in the Web3 gaming sector, boasts over 250,000 monthly active users, 5.5 million Passport signups, and $40 million in total value locked (TVL). The new hub on Polygon seeks to leverage this expertise and focus it on the Polygon network. Agglayer… The post Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs Forge New Gaming Hub to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Oct 01, 2025 11:48 Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs team up to launch a Gaming on Polygon hub, aiming to enhance Web3 gaming with cross-chain benefits and a $100,000 reward pool. Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs have announced a strategic partnership to launch a dedicated Gaming on Polygon hub within Immutable Play, their upcoming platform for Web3 games. This collaboration aims to expand the reach and accessibility of blockchain-based gaming, according to Polygon Technology. Expanding the Web3 Gaming Landscape The Gaming on Polygon hub is set to bring multiple AAA games to life on the Polygon PoS (Proof of Stake) network. By launching several Polygon-powered titles simultaneously, the initiative is designed to enhance player engagement through quests, leaderboards, and a substantial $100,000 reward pool. This initiative underscores a long-term commitment to the sustainable growth of the Web3 gaming ecosystem. Immutable and Polygon Labs aim to provide game developers with enterprise-grade tools and support, allowing them to create high-quality gaming experiences enriched with Web3-native digital ownership features. This collaboration is expected to bring more value to games, attract more players, and strengthen the connection to Immutable zkEVM, which will soon integrate with Agglayer. Enhanced Player Experience With the launch of the Gaming on Polygon hub, players will gain access to a broader array of games and have the opportunity to capture more value from their gaming experiences. The initiative is designed to keep gamers engaged by offering a variety of games and shared rewards and quests. Immutable, a significant player in the Web3 gaming sector, boasts over 250,000 monthly active users, 5.5 million Passport signups, and $40 million in total value locked (TVL). The new hub on Polygon seeks to leverage this expertise and focus it on the Polygon network. Agglayer…

Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs Forge New Gaming Hub to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:15
COM
COM$0.00494-5.07%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.06273+24.78%
CROSS
CROSS$0.11803-1.23%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02184-5.08%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00002604-3.23%


Luisa Crawford
Oct 01, 2025 11:48

Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs team up to launch a Gaming on Polygon hub, aiming to enhance Web3 gaming with cross-chain benefits and a $100,000 reward pool.





Immutable and Polygon (MATIC) Labs have announced a strategic partnership to launch a dedicated Gaming on Polygon hub within Immutable Play, their upcoming platform for Web3 games. This collaboration aims to expand the reach and accessibility of blockchain-based gaming, according to Polygon Technology.

Expanding the Web3 Gaming Landscape

The Gaming on Polygon hub is set to bring multiple AAA games to life on the Polygon PoS (Proof of Stake) network. By launching several Polygon-powered titles simultaneously, the initiative is designed to enhance player engagement through quests, leaderboards, and a substantial $100,000 reward pool. This initiative underscores a long-term commitment to the sustainable growth of the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

Immutable and Polygon Labs aim to provide game developers with enterprise-grade tools and support, allowing them to create high-quality gaming experiences enriched with Web3-native digital ownership features. This collaboration is expected to bring more value to games, attract more players, and strengthen the connection to Immutable zkEVM, which will soon integrate with Agglayer.

Enhanced Player Experience

With the launch of the Gaming on Polygon hub, players will gain access to a broader array of games and have the opportunity to capture more value from their gaming experiences. The initiative is designed to keep gamers engaged by offering a variety of games and shared rewards and quests.

Immutable, a significant player in the Web3 gaming sector, boasts over 250,000 monthly active users, 5.5 million Passport signups, and $40 million in total value locked (TVL). The new hub on Polygon seeks to leverage this expertise and focus it on the Polygon network.

Agglayer Integration

The upcoming integration of Immutable zkEVM with Agglayer, Polygon’s protocol for cross-chain unified liquidity and interoperability, is another key development. Agglayer aims to create a unified crypto environment, supporting seamless asset and gameplay experiences across various ecosystems.

This integration will enable players to experience seamless gameplay and asset transfers across different gaming chains. Other gaming chains, such as Moonveil, are also set to connect to Agglayer, facilitating a more interconnected and dynamic gaming ecosystem.

Implications for the Gaming Industry

The collaboration between Immutable and Polygon Labs marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Web3 gaming. For players, this means access to higher-quality games and more rewards, along with the future potential to carry digital ownership across a growing network of titles.

For developers, the partnership offers a promising opportunity to engage with a large base of crypto-native users, ensuring that games can scale effectively without encountering silos. Immutable and Polygon are thus building the foundational infrastructure for a scalable and interconnected Web3 gaming landscape.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/immutable-polygon-labs-gaming-hub-web3

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

DEX Screener is used by crypto traders who need access to on-chain data like trading volumes, liquidity, and token prices. This information allows them to analyze trends, monitor new listings, and make informed investment decisions. In this tutorial, I will build a DEXScreener clone from scratch, covering everything from the initial design to a functional app. We will use Streamlit, a Python framework for building full-stack apps.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006384-7.46%
Wink
LIKE$0.004741-5.27%
RWAX
APP$0.000776-19.66%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:05
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-4.09%
MANTRA
OM$0.09238-4.95%
OP
OP$0.3585-6.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002897-6.72%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

XION Blockchain Founder Anthony Anzolone to Unveil Pioneering Vision at KBW 2025

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,959.86
$103,959.86$103,959.86

-1.69%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,512.41
$3,512.41$3,512.41

-2.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.76
$161.76$161.76

-2.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2645
$2.2645$2.2645

-2.68%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16399
$0.16399$0.16399

-1.77%