Immutable & Koin Games Unveil Fast-Paced, Collector-Driven Project O

Immutable and Koin Games today unveiled Project O, a fast, competitive trading card game (TCG) designed from the ground up for mobile play. The title marries deep collection mechanics and character-driven lore with quick, strategy-first matches meant to slot neatly into a player’s day, think the tactical satisfaction of a classic card battler, but at a mobile pace.

“Project O is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in gaming, and I think players everywhere have been waiting for something like this,” said Robbie Ferguson, Cofounder & President of Immutable. “It represents a new generation of AAA Web2 games that seamlessly integrate digital ownership in a way that excites all gamers. One of Immutable’s first titles, Gods Unchained, was a TCG, so partnering with Koin Games to launch the world’s first competitive mobile TCG is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of.”

Fast Matches, Big Strategy

Project O promises short but intense play sessions: matches are designed to last 7–9 minutes, use simultaneous turns, and run on a simple three-lane battlefield with 13-card decks, a ruleset intended to preserve strategic depth while keeping matches brisk enough for mobile audiences. That compact design aims to appeal to midcore players who want meaningful decisions without long waits between rounds.

The title’s art and IP take a deliberately unexpected tack: Koin Games says Project O reimagines well-known characters, from Winnie the Pooh to the Queen of Hearts to Robin and Boots, and drops them into new worlds with fresh stories and mechanics, creating a hybrid of familiar faces and original lore that’s meant to broaden the game’s cross-IP appeal. Koin has also stated plans to make Project O a platform for future collaborations that expand both competitive and collectible value.

Koin Games’ core team is made up of long-time industry developers whose resumes include global hits such as Candy Crush, Apex Legends, Deer Hunter, EverQuest, and Microsoft Solitaire. The studio highlights that its leadership has contributed to products that reached over 1 billion players and generated more than $5 billion in revenue, credentials it says are aimed squarely at the booming midcore mobile segment (the top 15 games in that bracket generated roughly $11.7B last year).

Digital Scarcity Meets Gamified Collecting

Beyond the battlefield, Project O positions itself as the “first gamified digital collector platform,” attempting to translate the thrill of physical TCG collecting into a digital format. Features called out in the launch materials include:

collector-exclusive tournaments and marketplace portfolio tracking;



limited print runs, master sets and ultra-rare graded cards;



gamified collecting mechanics such as loot boxes, “pack battles,” and clear digital ownership via a trading card marketplace.

Koin describes the economy as blending the scarcity dynamics of Pokémon card collecting with the rarity-and-skin markets popularized by titles like CS:GO, aiming to create what it calls “the greatest digital TCG collector economy to date.” Project O is powered by Immutable’s Web3 tooling and infrastructure, meaning the game will offer verifiable digital ownership of cards and on-chain trading features through Immutable’s platform suite.

Immutable, which runs tools such as Immutable Chain, Immutable Passport (a wallet/identity solution), and Immutable Play (growth and engagement services), casts Project O as an example of how blockchain-native tech can sit alongside AAA gameplay to reach mainstream mobile players.

Immutable and Koin name established mobile TCGs like Marvel Snap, Hearthstone, and Pokémon TCG Live as part of the competitive set Project O hopes to measure up to, but with an added emphasis on collector economies and cross-IP collaboration. Koin Games says Project O will launch with cross-IP potential baked in, enabling future partnerships and drops to grow both the competitive and collecting sides of the ecosystem.