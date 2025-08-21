Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

TLDR

Scammer impersonated a senior UK officer to steal $2.8M worth of Bitcoin.

Victim was tricked into revealing their cold wallet’s seed phrase on a fake website.

Police stress that law enforcement would never ask for access to crypto wallets.

The scam targets long-term crypto holders and is part of a growing trend.

A sophisticated scam involving impersonation of a senior UK law enforcement officer has led to the theft of $2.8 million worth of Bitcoin. The scam was highly targeted, focusing on long-term crypto holders who use cold storage devices to secure their assets. North Wales Police have launched an investigation into the matter, calling the scam a disturbing new trend in the world of cryptocurrency fraud.

The scammer contacted the victim, posing as a senior UK police officer. The impersonator claimed to have arrested someone in possession of the victim’s personal identification documents, which could lead to security breaches. This manipulation created a sense of urgency and fear in the victim, prompting them to follow the instructions provided by the fake officer.

Mechanics of the Crypto Scam: Impersonation and Cold Wallet Access

The victim was told to secure their crypto assets immediately by logging into their cold storage wallet using a link provided by the scammer. Trusting the apparent police officer, the victim entered their crypto wallet’s seed phrase on what turned out to be a sophisticated fake website.

Once the crypto scammers gained access to the wallet, they quickly withdrew $2.8 million worth of Bitcoin. North Wales Police as a result stated that this was not a random attack but rather a “highly targeted” and “advanced scam,” possibly based on information gained from a data breach.

The victim’s use of a cold wallet made the scam even more alarming, as it suggests a calculated approach aimed at crypto holders who might have larger, long-term investments.

Police Warning: How to Protect Your Crypto Assets

In response to the crypto scam, North Wales Police have issued a strong warning to crypto holders, advising them to verify any communication from law enforcement directly. The police as a result emphasized that officers would never call to discuss crypto assets or request action on cold storage devices.

A key red flag is any unsolicited call from someone claiming to be a police officer, especially if they ask for sensitive information like a seed phrase.

“Police will NEVER call you unexpectedly to discuss your crypto assets or ask you to take action on your cold storage device,” stated the police team. They as a result advised individuals to hang up on suspicious calls and contact their local police station to confirm if the request is genuine.

Growing Trend of Impersonation Scams

This incident as a result is part of a wider trend where scammers impersonate law enforcement or government officials to target individuals, especially in the cryptocurrency space. Similar scams have occurred globally, with fraudsters using fear-based tactics to steal funds.

The FBI recently issued a warning about scammers posing as crypto exchange employees to manipulate victims into sharing sensitive information.

In May, the FBI reported that scammers were using artificial intelligence-powered deepfakes to send voice messages posing as high-ranking U.S. officials, further complicating efforts to detect these frauds. These scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it crucial for individuals to stay vigilant and always verify the identity of anyone claiming to be from law enforcement.

The post Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim appeared first on CoinCentral.