Important Pi Network Reminder: Don’t Miss This Key Ecosystem Feature

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/28 11:21
Threshold
T$0.01649+0.85%
Salamanca
DON$0.000482-6.22%
Pi Network
PI$0.34623+1.60%

TL;DR

  • The .pi Domain Auction aims to provide pioneers with personalized options for easier identity and app access.
  • PI’s price continues to struggle, sliding to about $0.33. The upcoming token unlocks and the increased amount of coins stored on exchanges intensify the selling pressure, though rumors of a potential Coinbase listing keep hopes for a rebound alive.

Information About the Upcoming Feature

The team behind Pi Network issued another announcement regarding the .pi Domain Auction. It reminded that the platform-level utility “directly harnesses the collective resources of the Pi community,” including its attention and authenticity. Having said that, the developers expect the campaign to be successful. 

The auction is a bidding event that will enable Pioneers to acquire unique .pi domain names. These will replace the users’ long addresses, consisting of numerous letters and numbers, and will be similar in concept to .eth (Ethereum Name Services) and .bnb (BSC Name Services). 

Earlier this month, Pi Network reminded Pioneers that the auction has been extended to September 30, 2025, allowing them more time to innovate, build, and bid for their applications. 

The latest disclosure was met with mixed feelings. Some community members argued that the crypto project has much bigger problems to solve rather than focus on such a development. Others, though, praised the initiative, claiming it can generate more trust if delivered on time. 

PI’s Price Decline

Despite the frequent developments surrounding the controversial project, the price of the native token has continued to sink. During the latest correction of the cryptocurrency market, PI plummeted to a new all-time low of roughly $0.33, representing a staggering 90% decline compared to the historical peak of around $3 witnessed in February. 

Factors like the multi-million token unlock scheduled for the next 30 days and the rising amount of coins stored on crypto exchanges increase the selling pressure. 

Contrary to the bearish landscape, there are still optimists who believe PI could reclaim its former peak and even surpass it. Additionally, there have been increased rumors that Coinbase may soon offer trading services for the asset. Such a move will most likely trigger a significant price surge, but as of this writing, there is no official announcement.

The post Important Pi Network Reminder: Don’t Miss This Key Ecosystem Feature appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.507+0.37%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01953-2.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

PANews reported on August 28th that Tiger Research released its Q3 2025 Bitcoin valuation report, forecasting a target price of $190,000, representing a 67% upside potential from current levels. The report cites accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, record-high global liquidity, and the opening of Bitcoin investments in US 401(k) retirement accounts as key drivers. Furthermore, institutional holdings continue to increase, with ETFs now holding 1.3 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. While on-chain indicators suggest a potential short-term correction, institutional buying provides strong price support, maintaining a positive long-term trend. Related reading: Targeting $190,000, Bitcoin Valuation Report for the Third Quarter of 25
Sidekick
K$0.1954+1.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,823.93+1.04%
67COIN
67$0.004218+16.58%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 11:17
Share
The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw mixed gains and losses. The CeFi sector saw a 2.42% increase over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) surged again, reaching a three-year high, with a surge of 84.24%. Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a partnership to establish a CRO reserve company. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54%, fluctuating within a narrow range around $111,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, briefly falling below $4,500 during the session. The CeFi sector rose 2.42% in the past 24 hours, with Cronos (CRO) surging 84.24%, reaching a three-year high. News broke that Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com had partnered to establish a CRO reserve company. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54% and is currently fluctuating in a narrow range around $111,000; Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, falling below $4,500 during the session. The performance of other sectors is as follows: Layer1 sector: rose 1.41%, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) rose 1.86% and 3.88% respectively. Meme sector: rose 0.96%, Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 4.30%. DeFi sector: rose 0.74%, Jupiter (JUP) and Raydium (RAY) rose 6.32% and 14.34% respectively. Layer2 sector: rose 0.26%, Mantle (MNT) rose 1.43%. The PayFi sector, which saw significant gains yesterday, fell 0.16% in the 24 hours, with Stellar (XLM) down 2.34% and Ultima (ULTIMA) down 6.70%.
Jupiter
JUP$0.5173+5.12%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474-0.09%
Solana
SOL$211.7+3.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Lagrange Partners with LazAI to Bring DeepProve’s Verifiable AI Technology to the Blockchain