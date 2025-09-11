Important Update for Ripple’s Blockchain

Blockchain

The XRP Ledger is in the middle of a token boom, and Chainalysis wants to make sure it doesn’t come at the cost of transparency.

The blockchain analytics company has rolled out new tools that stretch well beyond XRP itself, giving institutions visibility into hundreds of thousands of assets now circulating on the network.

From IOUs to NFTs and Beyond

Instead of limiting its coverage to the native XRP token, Chainalysis has extended support to a broad mix of asset types. That includes fungible IOUs, non-fungible tokens under the XLS-20 standard, and so-called multi-purpose tokens (MPTs) — a format similar to Ethereum’s ERC-1155 that can represent different kinds of assets at once. More than 260,000 tokens are already under watch, with new ones appearing daily.

Compliance First, but With a Forensic Edge

Chainalysis isn’t just tallying tokens. Its KYT (Know Your Transaction) system now applies to this wider asset base, supplying real-time alerts, compliance checks, and continuous monitoring. On top of that, investigators can plug into Chainalysis Reactor to map token movements, spot unusual activity, and connect addresses across the XRPL.

Why the Focus on XRPL?

The XRP Ledger has processed more than 3.3 billion transactions since launch and is recognized for its speed and low fees in cross-border settlement. Nearly 200 independent validators secure the network, with Ripple remaining a major contributor. As developers flood the ecosystem with new assets — from stablecoins to experimental collectibles — the need for oversight is growing rapidly.

A Safer Environment for a Growing Network

By tying its compliance and investigative suites directly into the XRP Ledger’s token layer, Chainalysis aims to make the network safer for businesses, regulators, and end-users alike. The update comes at a time when XRPL is cementing its role as one of the most active blockchains in the market, and the added transparency could help build trust as adoption widens.

