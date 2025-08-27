Improving 4D Radar-IMU Odometry with SC-IEKF DeRO

Abstract and I. Introduction

V. EXPERIMENTS

A. Open-source datasets

\ ts To verify the proposed DeRO algorithm, five open source datasets provided by [23] was used, namely Carried 1 to 5. Here, we briefly describe overview of the datasets; for more detailed information about the setup, readers are encouraged to refer to the mentioned paper. These datasets were recorded in an office building using a hand-held sensor platform equipped with a 4D milimeter-wave FMCW radar (TI IWR6843AOP) and an IMU (Analog Devices ADIS16448). The IMU provides data at approximately 400 Hz, while the radar captures 4D point clouds at 10 Hz. In addition, the radar has a FOV of 120 deg for both azimuth

\ or elevation angles. Furthermore, the sensor platform includes a monocular camera, which is utilized to generate a pseudo ground truth via the visual inertial navigation system (VINS) algorithm with loop closure. It is worth noting that although the IMU also provides barometric measurements, we did not utilize them.

\ B. Evaluation

\ For evaluation purposes, we aligned the estimated trajectories with the pseudo ground truth using the method described in [33], employing position-yaw alignment. This tool also calculates the Absolute Trajectory Error (ATE) metric, as defined in [34], which we will utilize for comparison.

\ 1) Evaluation of 2D Trajectory: Figure 3 illustrates the top-view of the aligned X-Y trajectory estimates obtained by

\ the EKF RIO and SC-IEKF DeRO. Overall, Both methods demonstrate decent estimation performance. However, our proposed method exhibits superior performance, particularly evident when the sensor platform traces a straight loop from (x, y) = (7, 0) to (x, y) = (7, −25). Furthermore, as the start and end points of the trajectory coincide, we can relatively judge the filter’s accuracy solely by examining the final estimated positions. Specifically, SC-IEKF yields an approximate position of (ˆx, y, ˆ zˆ) = (−0.82, −0.84, 0.23), while EKF RIO yields approximately (5.49, −1.42, 1.71), corresponding to distance errors of approximately 1.2 m and 5.9 m, respectively. Thus, our proposed method reduces the final position distance error from the conventional approach by approximately 79.6%.

\ \ 2) Evaluation of Relative Errors: The relative errors in terms of translation and rotation are depicted in Fig. 4 using boxplots. Our method consistently outperforms the EKF RIO in both categories. Although the translation error boxplot shows a slightly larger error and uncertainty for the SCIEKF DeRO after the sensor platform travels 50 m compared to its competitor, the EKF RIO exhibits rapid position drift at distances of {100, 150, 200} m, whereas our proposed method maintains an acceptable error level from start to finish. This trend is also evident in the rotation error plot.

\ Fig. 5 reports the radar scale factor estimation obtained using the presented approach. From the plot, it is evident that the scale factor along the x-axis tends to converge and stabilize at 1.005, while it stabilizes at 0.995 along the y-axis, and approximately 1 with small fluctuations along the z-axis. This observation, coupled with the analysis of the estimation results, supports our belief that compensating for radar scale factor is crucial and can lead to significant improvements.

\ 3) Evaluation of ATE: Table I summarizes the ATE in terms of both translation and rotation for the two considered algorithms across all datasets. Once again, the SC-IEKF DeRO completely outperforms the EKF RIO in all trials, especially in the Carried 1 and 2 datasets, which features numerous turns. For instance, in the Carried 2 field test (the longest trajectory with 451 m distance and 392 seconds duration), our developed method yields a translation error of 1.279 m and rotation error of 6.925 deg, compared to 3.855 m and 21.049 deg for the EKF RIO. This represents a translation error reduction of 66.8% and a rotation error reduction of 67.1%. Overall, across the mean ATE of the five experiments, our DeRO approach reduces the translation error by approximately 47% and the rotation error by 52%.

VI. CONCLUSION

In this article, we have proposed DeRO, a framework of dead reckoning based on radar odometry with tilt angle measurements from accelerometer. In contrast to the previous studies where radar measurements are used solely to update the estimations, we employ the 4D FMCW radar as a hybrid component of our system. Specifically, we leverage Doppler velocity obtained by the RANSAC/LSQ algorithm with gyroscope measurements to primarily perform dead reckoning (calculating poses). The radar’s range measurements, in conjunction with accelerometer data, are utilized for the filter’s measurement update. This approach enables estimation and compensation of Doppler velocity scale factor errors, while also allowing for compensation of linear acceleration from accelerometers using radar velocity estimation. Moreover, we apply the renowned stochastic cloning-based IEKF to address relative distance problem obtained from the scan matching. The effectiveness of our proposed method is validated through a comprehensive evaluation using a set of open-source datasets. As expected, directly utilizing radar velocity instead of integrating acceleration offers a significantly improved odometry solution. The provided mean ATE across all test fields demonstrates that SC-IEKF DeRO achieves substantially better overall performance compared to its competitor. One limitation of this study is that the DeRO approach operates at a relatively slow rate due to the radar component. Addressing this limitation will be a focus of our future research.

:::info Authors:

(1) Hoang Viet Do, Intelligent Navigation and Control Systems Laboratory (iNCSL), School of Intelligent Mechatronics Engineering, and the Department of Convergence Engineering for Intelligent Drone, Sejong University, Seoul 05006, Republic Of Korea ([email protected]);

(2) Yong Hun Kim, Intelligent Navigation and Control Systems Laboratory (iNCSL), School of Intelligent Mechatronics Engineering, and the Department of Convergence Engineering for Intelligent Drone, Sejong University, Seoul 05006, Republic Of Korea ([email protected]);

(3) Joo Han Lee, Intelligent Navigation and Control Systems Laboratory (iNCSL), School of Intelligent Mechatronics Engineering, and the Department of Convergence Engineering for Intelligent Drone, Sejong University, Seoul 05006, Republic Of Korea ([email protected]);

(4) Min Ho Lee, Intelligent Navigation and Control Systems Laboratory (iNCSL), School of Intelligent Mechatronics Engineering, and the Department of Convergence Engineering for Intelligent Drone, Sejong University, Seoul 05006, Republic Of Korea ([email protected])r;

(5) Jin Woo Song, Intelligent Navigation and Control Systems Laboratory (iNCSL), School of Intelligent Mechatronics Engineering, and the Department of Convergence Engineering for Intelligent Drone, Sejong University, Seoul 05006, Republic Of Korea ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under ATTRIBUTION-NONCOMMERCIAL-NODERIVS 4.0 INTERNATIONAL license.

:::

