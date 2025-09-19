The post In ‘A Hundred Memories’ Kim Da-Mi And Shin Ye-Eun Chase Their Dreams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kim Da-mi and Shin Ye-eun play bus conductors in ‘A Hundred Memories.’ Viki.com As the title might suggest, the k-drama A Hundred Memories glows with nostalgia, the nostalgia of an earlier decade and also a time in life when dreams seem possible. The story of love and friendship is set in the 1980s, when each of the main characters is in their 20s. Each character has a dream that seems impossible to achieve. They must first overcome daunting obstacles. Kim Da-mi (Nine Puzzles, Our Beloved Summer, Itaewon Class) plays Go Young-rye, a bus conductor who dreams of becoming a literature professor. She’s really good at her job—announcing stops, squeezing in an extra passenger and chasing down thugs who refuse to pay. She’s also smart and studious. However, her family is poor and she has to earn money, so studying is secondary. Shin Ye-eun (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, The Glory) plays Seo Jong-hee, the confident newcomer bus conductor, who quickly becomes friends with Young-rye. Jong-hee recognizes something in Young-rye. She not only appreciates her intelligence but sees herself in Young-rye’s tenacious spirit. Jong-hee’s dream is to become Miss Korea, then an actress. Not just any actress, but a star for the ages. Achieving her dreams might be complicated by her mysterious past. Someone is trying to find her. Kim Da-mi’s character falls in love with Heo Nam-jun’s character when they meet by chance. Viki.com Heo Nam-jun (When The Stars Gossip, When The Phone Rings) plays Han Jae-pil, the son of a wealthy family. His father doesn’t approve of his dream of becoming a boxer. Nam-jun has real talent. He’s not that interested in school, but his father won’t let him abandon school for boxing. Then Nam-jin meets Young-rye and Jong-hee, He’s running from the police after a fight and tries… The post In ‘A Hundred Memories’ Kim Da-Mi And Shin Ye-Eun Chase Their Dreams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kim Da-mi and Shin Ye-eun play bus conductors in ‘A Hundred Memories.’ Viki.com As the title might suggest, the k-drama A Hundred Memories glows with nostalgia, the nostalgia of an earlier decade and also a time in life when dreams seem possible. The story of love and friendship is set in the 1980s, when each of the main characters is in their 20s. Each character has a dream that seems impossible to achieve. They must first overcome daunting obstacles. Kim Da-mi (Nine Puzzles, Our Beloved Summer, Itaewon Class) plays Go Young-rye, a bus conductor who dreams of becoming a literature professor. She’s really good at her job—announcing stops, squeezing in an extra passenger and chasing down thugs who refuse to pay. She’s also smart and studious. However, her family is poor and she has to earn money, so studying is secondary. Shin Ye-eun (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, The Glory) plays Seo Jong-hee, the confident newcomer bus conductor, who quickly becomes friends with Young-rye. Jong-hee recognizes something in Young-rye. She not only appreciates her intelligence but sees herself in Young-rye’s tenacious spirit. Jong-hee’s dream is to become Miss Korea, then an actress. Not just any actress, but a star for the ages. Achieving her dreams might be complicated by her mysterious past. Someone is trying to find her. Kim Da-mi’s character falls in love with Heo Nam-jun’s character when they meet by chance. Viki.com Heo Nam-jun (When The Stars Gossip, When The Phone Rings) plays Han Jae-pil, the son of a wealthy family. His father doesn’t approve of his dream of becoming a boxer. Nam-jun has real talent. He’s not that interested in school, but his father won’t let him abandon school for boxing. Then Nam-jin meets Young-rye and Jong-hee, He’s running from the police after a fight and tries…

In ‘A Hundred Memories’ Kim Da-Mi And Shin Ye-Eun Chase Their Dreams

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 22:07
Sidekick
K$0.1585-2.40%
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.06326-2.27%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04406-5.36%
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0003302-0.54%

Kim Da-mi and Shin Ye-eun play bus conductors in ‘A Hundred Memories.’

Viki.com

As the title might suggest, the k-drama A Hundred Memories glows with nostalgia, the nostalgia of an earlier decade and also a time in life when dreams seem possible. The story of love and friendship is set in the 1980s, when each of the main characters is in their 20s. Each character has a dream that seems impossible to achieve. They must first overcome daunting obstacles.

Kim Da-mi (Nine Puzzles, Our Beloved Summer, Itaewon Class) plays Go Young-rye, a bus conductor who dreams of becoming a literature professor. She’s really good at her job—announcing stops, squeezing in an extra passenger and chasing down thugs who refuse to pay. She’s also smart and studious. However, her family is poor and she has to earn money, so studying is secondary.

Shin Ye-eun (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, The Glory) plays Seo Jong-hee, the confident newcomer bus conductor, who quickly becomes friends with Young-rye. Jong-hee recognizes something in Young-rye. She not only appreciates her intelligence but sees herself in Young-rye’s tenacious spirit. Jong-hee’s dream is to become Miss Korea, then an actress. Not just any actress, but a star for the ages. Achieving her dreams might be complicated by her mysterious past. Someone is trying to find her.

Kim Da-mi’s character falls in love with Heo Nam-jun’s character when they meet by chance.

Viki.com

Heo Nam-jun (When The Stars Gossip, When The Phone Rings) plays Han Jae-pil, the son of a wealthy family. His father doesn’t approve of his dream of becoming a boxer. Nam-jun has real talent. He’s not that interested in school, but his father won’t let him abandon school for boxing.

Then Nam-jin meets Young-rye and Jong-hee, He’s running from the police after a fight and tries to silence them in case they scream. Both Young-rye and Jong-hee fall in love with Jae-pil, which could complicate their friendship.

Al the actors in this drama do a great job in delivering a relatable story of love and friendship, but Kim’s character, with her quiet resolve, is especially appealing. Kim Da-mi has played characters that are larger than life, but in this case, playing Young-rye requires her to somehow shrink into a person who has to work harder than anyone else to get what she deserved.

A Hundred Memories also stars Lee Won-jung (Hierarchy) as Ma Sang-chul, Jae-pil’s best friend and Lee Jung-eun (Light Shop) as Young-ye’s hardworking mother. Jeon Sung-woo (The Fiery Priest 2) plays Young-rye’s older brother and another notable actor in this drama is Kim Jung-hyun, who starred in Mr. Queen, appearing as a friend of Young-rye’s brother.

The SLL drama is written by Yang Hee-seung (Crash Course in Romance, Familiar Wife) and directed by Kim Sang-ho, known for the 2022 drama Thirty-Nine. A Hundred Memories aired on JTBC in Korea and it airs on Viki.com in the U.S.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/joanmacdonald/2025/09/19/in-a-hundred-memories-kim-da-mi-and-shin-ye-eun-chase-their-dreams/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.429-1.42%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.95-2.13%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Every crypto trader has felt it ,  the frustration of juggling multiple apps, paying excessive fees, and missing chances when markets swing. Fragmentation is costing investors money every single day. If you’ve ever missed a profitable trade because you couldn’t move funds fast enough, you know exactly what I mean. Now imagine a single app [...] The post Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.010687-20.43%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277-2.88%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 20:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013886-8.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.