In August, NFT sales increased by 4.32% month-on-month to approximately US$600 million, of which the Ethereum chain accounted for 47.76%.

PANews reported on September 2nd that NFT sales data across 23 blockchains tracked by CryptoSlam showed that NFT sales totaled approximately $598.8 million in August 2025, a 4.32% increase from $574 million in July, marking the second-highest total of 2025, behind only January's $679 million. Of this total sales, Ethereum accounted for 47.76%, or approximately $286 million, ranking first. BNB accounted for 11.67%, or approximately $69.94 million, ranking second. This was followed by Polygon ($67.63 million), Bitcoin ($60.19 million), Solana ($31.28 million), and Immutable ($30.2 million).
Note: Among the 23 blockchains it tracks, Base’s August data was not updated.