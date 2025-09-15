In Gauntlet Portion Of The Schedule, The New York Yankees Acquitted Themselves Well

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 12:45
SIX
SIX$0.02182-0.18%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1743-1.93%
GET
GET$0.008375+0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09524-1.89%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.263+5.52%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001121-47.69%

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

In his first season with the Red Sox, Garrett Crochet is up to 240 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings and Boston is 21-9 in those starts.

Against the Yankees, Crochet owns 27 1/3 innings of experience with 39 strikeouts in four starts – all wins for the Red Sox, who ended this season with a 9-4 edge in the season matchups.

Knowing Crochet was at the end of their 12-game gauntlet against current playoff teams, it made things highly imperative for the Yankees to get the first two games and hope they could find a way to sneak onto Minnesota with a third win.

A six-run first inning put the Yankees in an early hole before NBC began the game between the Falcons and Vikings.

The Yankees did not get the win over Crochet but came close, still they emerged with some continued good vibes about things. As bad as the Yankees were for about two-plus months from May 30-Aug. 5, they are equally as good since the slide dropped them to six games under .500 following a shutout loss in Texas.

Since then they are 23-11 and winning seven of 12 in their gauntlet against the Astros, Blue Jays, Tigers and Red Sox qualifies as success. While bad tendencies showed up in each loss enough good things seemed to appear in the wins.

Plenty of strong things appeared in the first two games in Boston on the mound between a gutty effort from Luis Gil along with more of Max Fried’s continued turnaround, which is up to five straight wins.

The past 12 games also helped change some of the perception about performing against good teams. After this stretch, the Yankees are 45-44 against teams who are currently at .500 or better.

Next up are the final 13 against teams with losing records, though those games can still be dangerous, just ask the Mets about those. The Mets killed all the buzz from sweeping the Phillies and getting within four of the NL East lead by dropping three of four from the Marlins two weekends ago and lost 12 of 16 before Pete Alonso’s game-ending homer saved them from their first nine-game skid since the last months of Art Howe’s tenure managing them in 2004.

Still the Yankees are seemingly in better position given how the starting pitching for the most part is performing and how Aaron Judge is progressing.

While there are questions about his arm in right field following a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow, there are hardly any about his bat. Judge hit .340 with five homers and possibly cemented his first batting title.

Judge nearly fell out of the top spot a few days ago, but now holds an eight-point lead over Jacob Wilson after hitting his 363th career homer, capping a stretch where he passed Yogi Berra, tied Joe DiMaggio and passed him two nights later in an event that was moderately overshadowed by someone visiting the team.

Then there is Cody Bellinger, who is the Yankees MVP if you do not include Judge’s resume. Bellinger might have had one of the best at-bats of the season Saturday against Aroldis Chapman and although he was hitless in the final game of the gauntlet, he went 8-for-23 in the six games preceding Sunday’s loss.

Another thing to take away from this stretch is what shortstop might look like.

For months the Yankees defended Anthony Volpe as his average plummeted and his defensive woes emerged with an AL-worst 19 errors. Then came Thursday as extra people descended on Yankee Stadium for some reason when the Yankees decided to confess Volpe was playing with a partially torn labrum since May 3.

A partially torn labrum might explain some things for Volpe, whose drop-off is so precipitous it led to a two-day benching two weeks ago and an inability to even get on base and called for him to sit more often.

It also confirmed the Yankees best option might be to keep Jose Caballero’s bat in the lineup consistently and go with him at shortstop most nights. Caballero has started the past four games at shortstop, and every grounder hit his way is not the hold your breath experience as it was with Volpe.

The status of shortstop remains among the things left for the Yankees to figure out.

Also on the agenda is the Yankees continuing to play well against teams with losing records while getting some stress-free wins on occasion like they did against the Washington Nationals three weeks ago.

Things are better for the Yankees than six weeks ago and now it is their responsibility to finish things up properly. The division seems unlikely but until it becomes official the Yankees might as well try to inch as close as possible while securing their place as the wild-card team with homefield advantage.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/larryfleisher/2025/09/14/in-gauntlet-portion-of-the-schedule-the-new-york-yankees-acquitted-themselves-well/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 15 that French listed company Capital B disclosed that it had spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings of 48 bitcoins. It currently holds a total of 2,249 bitcoins, and the bitcoin yield has reached 1,536.6% since the beginning of the year.
B
B$0.54247-1.99%
Share
PANews2025/09/15 14:08
Share
Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

Native Markets has secured the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, emerging as the winner in a heated governance vote that drew bids from heavyweights including Paxos and Ethena. Key Takeaways: Native Markets won the USDH stablecoin bid for Hyperliquid, defeating Paxos and other rivals. Paxos failed to gain traction despite a revised proposal offering deep PayPal integration, incentives, and capped revenue share. Native Markets plans a phased USDH rollout, backed by validator support and a reserve strategy involving BlackRock and Superstate. The decision, finalized Sunday, followed weeks of speculation and community debate, with Native Markets ultimately pulling ahead after validator commitments and prediction markets heavily favored the team. Ethena, once seen as a top contender, exited the race on Thursday, citing community concerns about its non-native infrastructure. Paxos Falls Short in USDH Bid Despite Midweek Proposal Revision Paxos remained in contention but failed to gain momentum despite revising its proposal midweek. Paxos’ Version 2 pitch included a deep integration of USDH into PayPal and Venmo, zero-cost on/off-ramps, and a $20 million incentive plan. It also commited all USDH revenue to Hyperliquid’s growth until $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) is reached, with Paxos capping its own share at 5% beyond $5 billion. Criticism emerged over the process itself. Some observers argued the compressed RFP timeline and validator links to Hyperliquid infrastructure may have given Native Markets an edge. Still, the vote concluded with broad validator backing and strong odds on prediction platform Myriad. Founder Max Fiege announced a phased rollout plan beginning with the submission of a Hyperliquid Improvement Proposal. The launch will include limited minting and redemption trials, capped at $800 per user, to test core functions before opening a USDH/USDC spot market and eventually unlocking full access. Native Markets pitched a tightly integrated stablecoin strategy tailored to Hyperliquid. Reserves in cash and US Treasuries will be managed off-chain by BlackRock, while on-chain tokenized assets will be handled via Superstate and Stripe’s Bridge infrastructure. Notably, the team pledged to split all reserve yield between Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund and broader ecosystem growth. The team’s credibility was bolstered by backers with experience at Uniswap Labs, Paradigm, and Polychain. Early endorsements from validator groups such as CMI Trading helped further solidify support. Trump-Backed GENIUS Act Boosts US Push for Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins The recent passage of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump, aims to cement the dollar’s dominance by backing dollar-pegged stablecoins in global markets. The Treasury Department expects the stablecoin market to exceed $2 trillion by 2028, a projection that places greater emphasis on liquidity, interoperability, and regulatory alignment across the ecosystem. Tether’s latest move underscores a pragmatic shift toward that future. As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future. “Many people think it will reach $1 to $2 trillion in a handful of years,” Garlinghouse said, adding that Ripple is positioned to benefit from that trajectory. Meanwhile, Western Union is positioning itself for a new phase of digital transformation, signaling strong interest in using stablecoins to modernize its global remittance operations
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/15 14:15
Share
World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

Will the new governance approval ignite WLFI’s next breakout?
WLFI
WLFI$0.2107-5.72%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07009-5.70%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01879-2.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

Hyperliquid community chooses Native Markets to issue USDH stablecoin

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure