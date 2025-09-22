PANews reported on September 22nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $1.711 billion in liquidated contracts across the network, including $96.0572 million in long positions and $1.615 billion in short positions. BTC liquidations totaled $291 million, and ETH liquidations totaled $511 million.PANews reported on September 22nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $1.711 billion in liquidated contracts across the network, including $96.0572 million in long positions and $1.615 billion in short positions. BTC liquidations totaled $291 million, and ETH liquidations totaled $511 million.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.711 billion, mainly due to the short position

By: PANews
2025/09/22 23:30
1
1$0.011687-1.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,433.76-2.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,170.3-6.75%

PANews reported on September 22nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $1.711 billion in liquidated contracts across the network, including $96.0572 million in long positions and $1.615 billion in short positions. BTC liquidations totaled $291 million, and ETH liquidations totaled $511 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0.1138-10.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.95%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Share
The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

As the Web3 economy matures by September 2025, the need for robust reputation systems that […]
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:45
Share
Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

PANews reported on September 22 that according to market news, Aster documents have been updated, stating that holders of ASTER tokens will enjoy a 5% fee discount on perpetual contract transactions.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01177-10.35%
Aster
ASTER$1.4253+4.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale