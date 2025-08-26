In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$785 million, mainly due to the short position

By: PANews
2025/08/26 23:30
PANews reported on August 26th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $785 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $135 million in long positions and $650 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $268 million, and for ETH, $258 million.

