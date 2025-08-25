In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$861 million, mainly due to the short position

By: PANews
2025/08/25 23:30
Bitcoin
BTC$112.517,64-%1,75
Ethereum
ETH$4.587,42-%5,13

PANews reported on August 25th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $861 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $173 million in long positions and $688 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $284 million, and for ETH, $308 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,357-%3,67
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,017506-%3,23
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0572-%13,20
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,357-%3,67
Memecoin
MEME$0,003464-%9,00
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin broke key $115K support triggering bear market signals. I analyze the next critical levels and share my trading strategy.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
MemeCore
M$0,45675+%2,56
Share
Medium2025/08/25 23:38
Share

Trending News

More

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Grayscale Files with SEC to Launch AVAX Trust ETF on Nasdaq