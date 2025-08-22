In the past hour, the total amount of liquidation on the entire network reached US$160 million, with short positions accounting for about 92.97%

PANews reported on August 22 that according to Coinglass data, the total amount of liquidation in the entire network reached US$160 million in the past hour, of which the amount of long position liquidation was US$11.2473 million, accounting for about 7.03%, and the amount of short position liquidation was US$149 million, accounting for about 92.97%.
