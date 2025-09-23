CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4042.07, down 5.4% (-229.32) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday.
None of the 20 assets is trading higher.
Leaders: BTC (-2.3%) and BCH (-5.1%).
Laggards: UNI (-10.4%) and AAVE (-10.4%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/22/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-declines-5-4-as-all-constituents-trade-lower