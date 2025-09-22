India Blockchain Month 2025: Delhi to Lead the World in Web3, AI & Real-World Asset Innovation

New Delhi, September 2025 – India Blockchain Month (INBM) returns for its landmark second edition, reinforcing its stature as Asia’s most ambitious Web3 movement and one of the world’s largest community-driven blockchain festivals. Spearheaded by BlockOn Ventures and Web3preneur, the month-long innovation campaign will transform New Delhi into the global epicenter of Web3, AI, and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption.
This September, all roads lead to the Capital as INBM 2025 aligns with ETHGlobal Delhi Week (Sept 22–28). From regulators and policymakers to builders, founders, investors, creators, and communities, the movement is set to converge thousands of voices to accelerate Bharat’s decentralized future and showcase its innovation muscle to the world.
Hosted at JW Marriott, Aerocity and Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, INBM 2025 will roll out eight blockbuster flagship events spotlighting:
25th September, 2025 – JW Marriott
26th September, 2025 – Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels
📌 Register here: luma.com/web3preneur Limited Entries.
The speaker lineup will feature 15 pioneers shaping the decentralized revolution – from policy shapers to product disruptors. Confirmed names include:
What makes INBM truly different is its bottom-up, community-first DNA. Over 250 partners have pledged support, spanning:
This coalition ensures INBM is not just an event – but a movement owned by the ecosystem, for the ecosystem.
BlockOn Ventures – A pioneer in Asia’s Web3 landscape since 2017, BlockOn has hosted 170+ events across 10+ countries, connecting 73,000+ attendees, 2,500+ speakers, and 750+ sponsors, with media coverage from Forbes, Bloomberg, and CNN. Including pioneering flagship events across India, Malaysia & Thailand Blockchain not just conferences or summits but weeks and months.
Web3preneur – A global networking movement known for its “no-stage, no-speaker, no-frills” format, Web3preneur curates high-impact gatherings at global hotspots like Token2049 Singaporen/ Dubai , Multiple blockchain weeks and ETH editions such as Eth Malaysia ,India ,Dubai Global and Devconnect.
India Blockchain Month 2025 is more than a festival – it is a collective leap into Bharat’s decentralized future.
We invite sponsors, investors, media houses, community leaders, and ecosystem partners to join hands in co-creating this historic journey.
Event Partners: Web3Conf India, Vntr Capital, Startupnews.fyi, Web3 Carnival, MetaDecrypt, IOV2055, The Coin Republic, Amplificable, Access Blockchain Association.
🔗 www.IndiaBlockchainMonth.com
📩 [email protected]
This September, let’s make history.
This September, let’s Blockchainize Bharat with INBM.
