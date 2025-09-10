India Delays Full Crypto Framework Amid Risk Concerns

India plans to avoid a full crypto law for now, keeping partial oversight to prevent granting crypto “legitimacy” that could make it systemic, a government document shows. The note echoes RBI’s warning that regulating crypto risks is hard in practice; high taxes and AML registration will continue, while authorities closely watch dollar‑pegged stablecoins’ impact on UPI and financial stability. Current Indian crypto holdings ($4.5B) aren’t seen as a systemic threat yet.

