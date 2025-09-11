India Faces Pressure on Stablecoin Rules as Supply Hits $240B

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:55
Gravity
G$0.01159-1.94%
Movement
MOVE$0.1261-3.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015977-4.44%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03616-1.52%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-8.69%
  • Ex-RBI director urges swift stablecoin regulation to avoid crypto-style policy drift.
  • Stripe’s Tempo launch shows rising stablecoin use for faster, cheaper business payments.
  • Stablecoin supply hits $240B, signaling fresh liquidity inflows into broader crypto markets.

India’s regulatory debate around digital assets sharpened this week after former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executive director G Padmanabhan urged the government to move faster on stablecoin rules.

Speaking at a curtain raiser for the Global Fintech Festival 2025, he warned that delays could replicate the policy drift seen with cryptocurrencies. 

Padmanabhan, now an advisor to the Payments Council of India, stressed that stablecoins differ from speculative crypto assets and should be treated under a distinct policy framework. He noted India cannot afford to ignore global developments, pointing to the United States’ progress with its electronic currency framework.

He added that India risks losing ground in global financial coordination if it waits too long. Discussions with regulators, he argued, should happen behind closed doors to ensure alignment across jurisdictions before any public rollout.

Related: Stablecoin Valuation Hits $281 Billion: Here are the Biggest Beneficiaries

Stripe’s Tempo Shows Growing Stablecoin Utility in Business Payments

Padmanabhan’s comments came as Stripe expanded into stablecoin infrastructure. On September 4, CEO Patrick Collison highlighted how stablecoins are gaining traction as faster and cheaper rails for everyday business payments.

The push followed the launch of Tempo, Stripe’s new blockchain network built with Paradigm, designed exclusively for stablecoin transactions. Collison admitted Stripe had been cautious about crypto payments for much of the last decade, but adoption forced a rethink.

Stripe’s 2024 acquisition of Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure provider, gave it a foundation for business-focused tools. Today, Stripe’s clients range from SpaceX using stablecoins for cross-border transfers to DolarApp in Latin America offering stablecoin-based banking, and even an Argentinian importer paying suppliers through Stripe’s dashboard.

Stablecoin Supply Hits Record $240 Billion, Boosting Market Liquidity

Beyond payments, analysts view stablecoins as a direct gauge of liquidity entering crypto markets. Data show total supply has climbed to a record $240 billion, up sharply in recent months.

According to market analyst Darkfost, each stablecoin minted represents fiat capital flowing into digital assets, and the surge could signal broader upside for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

New entrants have contributed to the expansion. Ethena’s ENA has grown into a nearly $14 billion stablecoin project, adding further momentum. 

Analysts argue the growth cements stablecoins as a leading indicator of liquidity, with their role as gateways into digital assets now critical for traders and institutional allocators alike.

Related: Tether Exec Touts Stablecoins for Remittaces as ‘Stablecoin Summer’ Heats Up

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/india-stablecoin-regulation-urgency-rbi/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001661-2.23%
Startup
STARTUP$0.013272-5.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961+12.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% probability of approval for a Ripple (XRP) ETF, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expected to make a decision in October. Despite the The post XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Union
U$0.00952+1.27%
XRP
XRP$3.0293+1.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02642-2.50%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 01:34
Share
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2695--%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+10.52%
MAY
MAY$0.04314+1.69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack