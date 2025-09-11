India Fears Legitimacy, Avoids Full Crypto Regulation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 06:00
Threshold
T$0.01645+0.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.836+2.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016754+4.57%
Wink
LIKE$0.010495+1.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04204-1.19%
  • India resists full crypto regulation, citing systemic risks and legitimacy fears
  • RBI maintains regulation cannot fully contain risks tied to crypto assets
  • Exchanges allowed if registered; heavy taxes and RBI warnings still apply

India is leaning towards maintaining partial oversight on cryptocurrencies rather than introducing full legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies, according to a government document seen by Reuters. 

Officials argue that creating a comprehensive framework could inadvertently grant legitimacy to digital assets, raising systemic financial risks.

RBI: Regulation Won’t Solve Crypto Risks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained that regulation cannot effectively contain the risks tied to speculative crypto assets. India’s stance now sits between that of the West and other Asian counterparts.

For instance, since Donald Trump took office for the second time as President early this year, the United States has passed legislation to approve the wider use of stablecoins. That, and other crypto-friendly postures by the US, have led to an improved rate of crypto acceptance worldwide.

Related: How Can Crypto Save the Indian IT Industry Against Trump’s Actions?

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency remains banned in China despite the Asian giant’s consideration for a Yuan-backed stablecoin, while Japan is developing a local regulatory framework for such virtual assets. Like India, Japan has adopted a cautious posture and does not want to promote the sector actively.

Legitimacy Seen as a Risk

The situation in India is rather complex, considering the content of the government’s latest official document on the matter. According to the document, regulating cryptocurrencies in India would grant them “legitimacy” and “may cause the sector to become systemic.” 

Meanwhile, although an outright ban could tackle the “alarming” risks from largely speculative crypto assets, the document claims it would not be able to tackle peer-to-peer transfers or trades on decentralized exchanges.

Current Rules Still Restrictive

It is crucial to note that the current situation in India allows crypto exchanges to operate within the region only after registering with a government agency tasked with due diligence to check money laundering risks. 

India also imposes punitive taxes on gains from cryptocurrency transactions, while the central bank continues to warn citizens about the risks associated with cryptocurrency trading.

Related: How the Fast-Growing Indian Economy Is Leading The Way in Crypto Adoption?

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/india-crypto-regulation-systemic-risks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

PANews reported on September 11th that the Polygon Foundation announced that the Polygon PoS (Polygon Proof of Stake) had successfully completed a hard fork, upgrading the Bor and Heimdall components to v2.2.11-beta2 and v0.3.1, respectively. Milestones and state synchronization are now proceeding normally, and checkpoint processing and consensus finality have been fully restored. Officials stated that they will continue to closely monitor the network to ensure stable operation. As reported last night, Polygon stated: There was a temporary delay in the final confirmation of the transaction and we are working to resolve this issue .
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003848-8.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-0.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 07:20
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0886+9.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 23:30
Share
Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

As Wall Street day traders pivot from established assets like SOL and Pi, many are calling Layer Brett the best crypto to buy now. This next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin is in presale, offering early entry at $0.0055 per $LBRETT. With an initial staking APY of 812% and a $1 million giveaway, analysts predict Layer […]
Solana
SOL$225.31+4.56%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001736-5.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.01049+1.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 06:36
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.1)